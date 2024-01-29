Super Bowl flights added with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed numbers

U.S. airlines are adding flights to their schedules to shuttle passengers to and from Las Vegas, the site of this year's Super Bowl featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The carriers added flights from the teams' respective cities and other major hubs after the Chiefs and 49ers won their respective championship games on Sunday.

To top it off, the flight numbers are offering a nod to Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

United Airlines told FOX Business that it added 15 additional direct flights – six for Kansas City, five for San Francisco and four for San Jose – to Vegas.

Flights 1989, 2287 and 1587 are among those that will fly passengers to Las Vegas for the game.

United told FOX Business Flight 2287 is an ode to the "favorite Chiefs’ power couple," given that the number is a combination of Kelce's jersey number and one of Swift's albums.

Flight 1989 is not only a nod to Swift's birth year, but it is the title of an album that she recently re-recorded. Flight 1587 is a combination of Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' jersey numbers.

The carrier is also flying flight 1995 to the game, which is the last year the 49ers won the Super Bowl.

American Airlines also added two trips – Flight 1989 and Flight 87 – according to Fox Sports.

Delta Air Lines said it is adding 16 flights to Las Vegas from Kansas City, San Francisco, San Jose and New York.

Southwest Airlines now has 27 nonstop flights headed to Las Vegas on Feb. 8 and up to 33 nonstop flights the following day.

It added two additional nonstop flights on Feb. 10, meaning there will be up to eight nonstop flights headed to Las Vegas the day before the game.