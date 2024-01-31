49ers president talks Taylor Swift at NFL games, makes Super Bowl 2024 prediction

In less than two weeks, the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII – and one of the NFL team’s presidents is hoping Taylor Swift can make it.

"I think it's fantastic," 49ers President Al Guido said of Swift’s presence at games on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

He also confirmed wanting the Grammy-award-winning artist at the Super Bowl: "We should all lean into this. It is a great story."

The same week of the Super Bowl, Swift has four performances scheduled in Japan. Speculation has swirled about whether Swift can make it back in time for the Feb. 11 game.

If the singer-songwriter ends her concert around 11 p.m. EST and gets on an airplane by midnight on Feb. 11 in Japan, a 12-hour flight will put her in Las Vegas on Feb. 10. She could have some likely much-needed recovery sleep and get ready to cheer on her favorite NFL player – Travis Kelce – at Allegiant Stadium.

Swift adding a strong female interest in the male-dominated sport is a positive change of pace, according to Guido, who also noted the recent NFL apparel licensing success for Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

"We have a wife on our team, Kristin, [she] actually made her [own] jacket... she wore to one of their games. Now she's an NFL-licensed apparel designer," the president pointed out.

"As a father of three girls that had Taylor Swift twice in Levi Stadium this year, she did $33 million in economic impact within two days. This is great for all of us," Guido continued.

Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went public with their romantic relationship in September. Now, sports fan bets have started offering odds on whether Kelce will propose to Swift following a potential Super Bowl win.

On FanDuel Canada, the odds opened up at +140 for "yes" (a $100 bet wins $190), while "no" began at -170 (must bet $170 to win $100).

However, Canadian bettors thought those lines were ridiculous, and started to slam "no."

As of Tuesday afternoon, a $100 bet on "yes" would net $920, while you would have to wager $2,200 on "no" to even make $100.

Guido predicted Super Bowl LVIII "will be the most-watched television program this year."

"Ninety-six out of 100 of the most watched television programs were NFL football games. This past Sunday, we did 58 million people that tuned in to our game against the Detroit Lions," the president noted. "So if we're doing 58 million, get ready for hundreds of millions that are going to be tuning in [that] weekend."

