Texas residents turn to Whataburger app to track power outages amid Hurricane Beryl devastation

As Texans grapple with Hurricane Beryl, many have found an unexpected way to decipher where the lights are still on.

Some residents appear to be turning to the Whataburger app to track power outages in the Lone Star State.

The fast-food restaurant chain’s app shows its over 700 locations across the state, pinpointing whether the locations are open or closed.

OVER 2M TEXANS OUT OF POWER TUESDAY AFTER BERYL TEARS THROUGH THE STATE

"We’re glad the Whataburger app has been helpful to Houston residents to understand where power is available in the city. Keep in mind, the app should only be used as a general idea of power availability. We encourage residents to call local units to see if they are open and operating. Everyone, please be safe if you leave your home," Ed Nelson, Whataburger president and CEO, said in a statement emailed to FOX Business.

The 106 restaurants in the Houston and surrounding areas are open and operational with drive-thru service only at this time, a Whataburger representative confirmed to FOX Business, adding that more Whataburger restaurants are starting to re-open in-house dining.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After Beryl hit, Texans took to social media to share their power outage tracking hack.

"The Whataburger app works as a power outage tracker, handy since the electric company doesn't show a map. Still nearly 1.9 million power outages," one man wrote on X.

Whataburger responded to the man on X saying, "Well there’s a use for our app we didn’t think of! We hope you and everyone else are okay!"

"Houstonians currently being forced to check power outages on the Whataburger app. This is America," another man posted.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle .

"I saw and confirmed you can use the @Whataburger app and look up the locations in your area. Make sure to use the refresh button," a woman posted.

A Whataburger representative told FOX Business in an email that community outreach plans will be shared soon.

Whataburger’s food truck will be in the Houston area next week offering food to local residents in need and the burger joint will be donating water to local shelters through the Red Cross.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Hurricane Beryl crashed ashore along the central Texas coast early Monday morning, pummeling the area with 90 mph wind gusts that brought life-threatening storm surge, widespread damage and knocking out power to well over 2.7 million people," Fox Weather reported.

The National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service both show satellite images on the agencies' websites displaying current weather patterns.



In Houston, Entergy Texas and the Centerpoint Energy electric outage tracker provide locations of power outages, according to FOX 26 Houston.

At least 12 people in the U.S. have been killed from the effects of Hurricane Beryl. Eleven of the deaths were in the greater Houston area, and one death has been reported in Louisiana, according to Fox Weather.