Over 2M Texans out of power Tuesday after Beryl tears through the state

Over 26K customers in Louisiana and over 15K in Arkansas were without power Tuesday morning

More than 2 million homes and businesses across Texas were left without power Tuesday morning after Beryl slammed into the state as a Category 1 hurricane.

As of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, about 2,315,753 electrical customers in Texas were in the dark, according to PowerOutage.us. Meanwhile, there are still more than 26,000 outages in Louisiana and more than 15,000 in Arkansas, according to the outage map. 

The storm, which has since been downgraded to a tropical depression, made landfall early Monday morning near Matagorda, Texas, bringing with it gusts over 80 mph. 

Within a few hours of touching down, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that a life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and torrential rainfall was "battering eastern Texas." 

Flash flooding and gusty winds continued throughout eastern Texas as the storm moved inland, the NHC said. 

Hurricane Beryl

Fallen power lines on Termini San Louis Pass Road on Galveston Island, Texas, as a result of Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Weather officials projected Monday evening that flooding rains and the risk of tornadoes would continue across portions of eastern Texas, western Louisiana and Arkansas. The storm is also expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding from parts of the Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes into Wednesday. 

Hurricane Beryl

An empty street is shown as people remain indoors as wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl is felt on July 3, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

However, the NHC warned that after the storm passes, "deadly hazards" still remain a threat, such as downed power lines and carbon monoxide poisoning from improper generator use. 

Hurricane Beryl

The collapsed ruins of a building are seen in Freeport, Texas, on July 8, 2024 after Hurricane Beryl made landfall. (MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In the meantime, the Public Utility Commission of Texas posted on X that its "working around the clock" with utilities in order to restore power to impacted areas. After the storm first touched down, nearly 3 million customers had their power wiped out. 