Tens of thousands of Jeep Cherokees recalled over issue that 'increases risk of crashes'

Chrysler parent company Stellantis is recalling over 63,000 Jeep Cherokees due to issues with the vehicles' power transfer units (PTUs), according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall is for Jeep Cherokee model years between 2017 and 2019.

"The power transfer unit (PTU) may become damaged and disengage the transmission and differential, resulting in a loss of drive power and/or loss of park function," the NHTSA's website explains.

According to the NHTSA, not only can a loss of drive power make crashes more likely, but the loss of a park function "can cause an unintended vehicle rollaway, which can increase the risk of a crash or injury."

The agency noted that a remedy is still "under development." Notification letters to affected owners will be mailed Feb. 13.

Last year, Chrysler recalled 338,238 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to a steering wheel issue that posed a significant safety hazard.

The recall pertained to the 2021 to 2023 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022 to 2023 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

In October, Chrysler also recalled about 150,000 Jeep electric vehicles because of a "risk of fire while parked or driven."

Jeep customers affected by the latest recall are encouraged to visit the NHTSA's website or call the agency's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Drivers can also call Stellantis customer service at 1-800-853-1403 with a recall reference code of 01C.

FOX Business reached out to Stellantis for comment.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.