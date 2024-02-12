Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift's $695 jeans she wore to Super Bowl 2024 sell out online

Taylor Swift's jeans currently unavailable after singer attends boyfriend Travis Kelce's game

Last night, Taylor Swift cheered on as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs took home Super Bowl LVIII, and her appearance may have inspired "Swifties" to do some online shopping.

Swift wore a pair of crystal-embellished, slit jeans to the big game after jetting back to the states from her tour in Japan.

The straight-leg pants retail on Area for $695 and are currently sold out, according to the brand's website.

Bergdorf Goodman, Lyst and Net-a-Porter are other retailers who had the jeans in stock, but after Swift was seen donning the shimmering appliqued denim, the garment sold out on those platforms as well.

AREA website jeans sold out

Taylor Swift wore the Area crystal slit jean to the Super Bowl on Sunday and fans of the pop icon are fighting to get their hands on a pair as they sell out on multiple retail websites. (area.nyc / Fox News)

"AREA's straight-leg jeans are slashed at the thighs and traced with sparkling crystal cupchains - a brand signature," says Net-a-Porter's description of the jeans, which is posted on the company's website.

"They're cut from black denim that's faded and whiskered to give them a worn-in look and sit high on the waist."

In light of the fan frenzy, the online retailer Farfetch has only one pair of the Area jeans left and is charging $1,103, at the time of publication.

AREA embellished jeans Farfetch

Farfetch claims to have only one pair of Swift's Area jeans available and the retail site is charging more than the NYC designer. (Farfetch.com / Fox News)

This is not the first time Swift wore an Area-designed item of clothing to a Chiefs game.

When the singer arrived at the Chiefs/New York Jets game on Oct. 2, she was photographed wearing a pair of Area short-shorts that featured the brand's staple jeweled embellishments.

In a matter of hours, online retailers were sold out.

Taylor Swift jeans sold out

The "Taylor Swift effect" has appeared to have caused a frenzy as fans of the singer are buying the straight leg, appliqued jeans she wore to the Super Bowl on Sunday. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Area did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.

Bergdorf Goodman, Lyst, Farfetch and Net-a-Porter did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.

Taylor Swift jeans split

Taylor Swift has caused quite a stir in the fashion and sports worlds after making appearances at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games in stylish designer and custom-created attire that fans appear to be dying to get their hands on. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Aside from Area clothing, Swift has been seen in a jacket custom designed by 49ers wife, Kristin Juszczyk, which "catapulted the career" of the WAG who has since entered into a licensing deal with the NFL, FOX Business previously reported.

As for Kelce, his Kansas City Chiefs jersey saw a 400% spike in sales after Swift attended a September game in support of the tight end, FOX Business reported.

