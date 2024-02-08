Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift credited with catapulting career of NFL wife Kristin Juszczyk

Taylor Swift is attending the Super Bowl to support boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift "single-handedly catapulted" Kristin Juszczyk's NFL fashion career, according to the designer and football wife.

Kristin, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, designs custom handmade clothing using NFL jerseys. Swift wore one of Kristin's designs while supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce Jan. 13.

The "Midnights" singer was introduced to Kristin's designs by fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes. The former soccer star had previously worn pants designed by Kristin and had passed along an outfit for Swift per the designer's request.

Taylor Swift jacket

Taylor Swift attends a Kansas City Chiefs game Jan. 13. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga / AP Newsroom)

"Brittany texted me, and she said, 'Hey, can you send me a video of Taylor’s jacket?' And I was like, 'Wait, is there a possibility the guys both wearing this?' And she said, 'Yeah, we’re wearing it,'" Kristin told "Today." "It was just such a pinch-me moment. I mean, it just was incredible.

"[Taylor] single-handedly catapulted my career," she added. "I’ve been at this for years. When I saw her walk out in that jacket, it just like, brought me to tears."

Swift is known to wear items of clothing or jewelry designed by fans and sent to her. At the Dec. 17 Kansas City Chiefs game, Swift wore a crocheted beanie embroidered with Kelce's jersey No. 87. The hat was handmade by a small business, Kut the Knit.

Taylor Swift wears crocheted beanie to Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift wears a handmade beanie to support Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

At the Jan. 13 game, Swift and Mahomes matched in puffer jackets, each supporting their NFL star partners.

Other celebrities have also sported Kristin's designs, including Olivia Culpo and Taylor Lautner. Culpo is marrying San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey while Lautner is a huge Detroit Lions fan.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wear matching jackets

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wearing Kristin Juszczyk's handmade jackets to a Kansas City Chiefs game. (Instagram: Brittany Mahomes / Getty Images)

"I’ve always just been wanting to wear something unique," Kristin explained when asked what inspired her clothing line. "And I just had that moment where I’m like, ‘I can’t find it out there to buy, the only other option is to create.’

"I told myself that my goal was to start making something for myself every week, and then also something for someone else," she said. "And I definitely surpassed what my goal was."

Kristin Juszczyk wears her own design at NFL game

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers, before an NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Kristin has since entered into a licensing deal with the NFL to use the league and team logos.