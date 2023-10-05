Taylor Swift's jean shorts she wore to Travis Kelce's game selling out amid dating rumors

The "Taylor Swift effect" appears to be at it again, as some merchandisers have sold out of the shorts the singer wore to the most recent Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

Swift was seen at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, wearing a pair of Area bejeweled denim shorts.

Within hours of her being in attendance at the game supporting her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the shorts quickly became unavailable on numerous shopping platforms.

Mods Sens and Farfetch are only two of the popular retail websites that regularly sell Area products, Women's Wear Daily reported, and since Swift's appearance, the short shorts are being snatched up like hot cakes.

The Area-brand nameplate hot shorts feature diamond embellishments on the front and back of the shorts.

The crystal-cut appliques accent the zipper and front side pocket, along with the backside cutout, spelling out the brands name.

The shorts can be found on the New York studio's website and are selling for $695 online.

One pair was available in size 10 and two pairs were available in size 12 at the time of publication.

The shorts were available on fashion retail websites such as Lyst and Nordstrom, but can no longer be found or require shoppers to request an email notification once the shorts are back in stock.

This is not the first time the A-list singer has sold out a clothing item by Area.

In April, Swift was seen wearing the brand's crystal butterfly denim jeans which featured a crystal trimmed, butterfly-shaped cutout on the thigh.

The embellished jeans sold out in less than a day, billboard.com reported.

Area has since restocked the hot-ticket item and is now selling it online for $695.

The "Taylor Swift effect" has not only impacted street fashion, but also sports attire.

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs jersey saw a 400% spike in sales after Swift attended the game supporting her supposed beau, FOX Business previously reported.

Kelce's #87 jersey is sold on numerous sportswear sites including Fanatics, and was one of the sites top five selling jerseys that weekend.

Other sports clothing websites are calling out the jacket Swift wore to the Chiefs game at Arrowhead on Sept. 24.

It is being labeled "Taylor Swift's Kansas City Chiefs Jacket" on both arrowheadaddict.com and fannation.

The retailers have noted the impact Swift can have on shoppers and are calling fans of both the Super Bowl winners and the "Bejeweled" singer to get this pullover jacket before it sells out.