Travis Kelce jerseys in high demand after Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game

Travis Kelce jerseys are in high demand after Taylor Swift's appearance at the tight end's game Sunday.

According to the NFL's official e-commerce partner Fanatics, No. 87 Kansas City Chiefs jerseys recently had an approximate 400% jump in sales.

"Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," a Fanatics spokesperson told The Associated Press via email.

Kelce also had one of the top 5 selling NFL jerseys Sunday.

Swift cheered for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City from a luxury suite alongside Kelce's mother Donna.

Kelce did not speak to reporters afterward, but he was spotted leaving with Swift in a convertible. Even Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid weighed in on the rumored romance between Kelce and Swift, jokingly claiming, "I set them up."

Rumors have been swirling about the pop star and the NFL player in recent months. During a July episode of Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, the All-Pro tight end said he was disappointed he didn't get to meet Swift and give her a friendship bracelet during the Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour.

"I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit,'" Kelce said during the interview.

"I felt a little bit of pressure," Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said when asked about trying to get Kelce the ball since Swift was in the building. "So, I knew I had to get it to Trav … And, of course, it's on a route when Travis, he does his own thing, and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get into the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Beyond jersey sales, the NFL has also met the internet hype of Swift’s trip to Arrowhead. As of Tuesday, the NFL’s bio on X, formerly Twitter, said "NFL (Taylor’s Version)" alongside a photo of Swift and Donna Kelce watching Sunday’s game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.