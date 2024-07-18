Taco Bell rolling out limited-time Cheesy Street Chalupas

Taco Bell’s menu is getting a new option – Cheesy Street Chalupas – for a limited time.

The "street-sized" Cheesy Street Chalupas on Thursday made their debut at participating Taco Bell restaurants across the country and will continue to be sold "while supplies last," according to the Yum! Brands subsidiary. They come in bundles of two.

Taco Bell said the Cheesy Street Chalupas contain "traditional street taco ingredients – like fresh onions and cilantro – remixed with premium proteins, all wrapped in chalupa shells that have been stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepperjack cheeses." On top is a jalapeno ranch sauce.

The two protein options available for the Cheesy Street Chalupas are Cantina chicken or grilled steak.

Like their name suggests, the fast-food chain looked to street tacos and street food culture for inspiration for the offering. It also said it drew from the Quesalupa shell it first sold eight years ago.

Taco Bell set the price for a pair of Cheesy Street Chalupas at $5.49.

They may look familiar to some Taco Bell customers because the fast-food chain previously conducted test of them in October. That testing occurred in the Indianapolis market, according to reports.

Roughly 87% of Taco Bell’s total 8,555 locations as of March 31 were located in America, according to Yum! Brands, which also owns KFC, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. The Mexican-inspired fast-food chain’s presence spans over 30 countries.

Taco Bell generated $598 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2024.

