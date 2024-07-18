Expand / Collapse search
Taco Bell rolling out limited-time Cheesy Street Chalupas

The Cheesy Street Chalupas will continue to sell 'while supplies last'

Taco Bell’s menu is getting a new option – Cheesy Street Chalupas – for a limited time.

The "street-sized" Cheesy Street Chalupas on Thursday made their debut at participating Taco Bell restaurants across the country and will continue to be sold "while supplies last," according to the Yum! Brands subsidiary. They come in bundles of two.

Taco Bell said the Cheesy Street Chalupas contain "traditional street taco ingredients – like fresh onions and cilantro – remixed with premium proteins, all wrapped in chalupa shells that have been stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepperjack cheeses." On top is a jalapeno ranch sauce. 

Taco Bell cheesy street chalupas

A look at the Cheesy Street Chalupas with chicken (Taco Bell)

The two protein options available for the Cheesy Street Chalupas are Cantina chicken or grilled steak.

Like their name suggests, the fast-food chain looked to street tacos and street food culture for inspiration for the offering. It also said it drew from the Quesalupa shell it first sold eight years ago.

Taco Bell location

Sign for the fast food brand Taco Bell on 18th May 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants founded in 1962 by Glen Bell.  (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Taco Bell set the price for a pair of Cheesy Street Chalupas at $5.49.

They may look familiar to some Taco Bell customers because the fast-food chain previously conducted test of them in October. That testing occurred in the Indianapolis market, according to reports.

Taco Bell cheesy street chalupas

The two protein options for the Cheesy Street Chalupas are chicken and steak (Taco Bell)

Roughly 87% of Taco Bell’s total 8,555 locations as of March 31 were located in America, according to Yum! Brands, which also owns KFC, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. The Mexican-inspired fast-food chain’s presence spans over 30 countries. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 128.31 -1.02 -0.79%

Taco Bell generated $598 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2024.

