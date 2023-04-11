Taco Bell announces Nacho Fries returning plus Austin-based hot sauce option

Nacho Fries have a return to Taco Bell menus happening soon.

Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, on Tuesday unveiled the original Nacho Fries would see an imminent comeback across the country, with this go-round also including a version featuring Yellowbird Hot Sauce. Both limited-time options will go on sale Thursday.

When the original gets added this time, Taco Bell said it will be the ninth instance. The original Nacho Fries will have a longer run than the two weeks slated for the Yellowbird Nacho Fries, according to the chain.

In the Yellowbird Nacho Fries, Taco Bell eaters will get "crispy, boldly spiced slim-cut potato fries and warm nacho cheese sauce, topped with steak and Taco Bell + Yellowbird’s exclusive Spicy Habanero Ranch," according to the chain. Yellowbird is Austin, Texas-based.

TACO BELL BRINGING BACK '90S HIT IN BLAST FROM THE PAST MENU

When using Taco Bell’s mobile app during the limited-time run, people get the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce as an add-on to any item, Taco Bell said. Doing that will cost $1 more.

The press release described it as a "versatile, fruity, acidic" hot sauce.

TACO BELL UNVEILS NEW KNOXVILLE-EXCLUSIVE MENU ITEM

"Yellowbird utilizes premium ingredients to create their sauces and the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce seamlessly compliments the full Taco Bell menu," Taco Bell Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said. "While they won’t be on the menu for long, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries are something really special we’ve been working to bring to fans everywhere."

Meanwhile, Taco Bell has set a $1.99 price for the original Nacho Fries. The Yellowbird ones are $3 more than that, costing $4.99.

TACO BELL PULLING BELOVED ITEM FROM MENU, BRINGING BACK TWO FAN FAVORITES

The fast-food chain is slated to make other changes in April, with the popular Quesarito getting taken off April 19, according to The Takeout. That move is reportedly so that the Bacon Club Chalupa and Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito can get re-added.