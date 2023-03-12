Expand / Collapse search
Retail

Taco Bell unveils new Knoxville-exclusive menu item

The Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito will be available nationally

Taco Bell is unveiling a new menu item – and it's only available in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Marble City customers will be the first to try the new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada.

The fast food giant's take on a chicken and cheese empanada will be served with spicy ranch sauce for "extra craveable dipping," Taco Bell said.

The announcement comes as Taco Bell announced that they are removing the beloved Quesarito from their menu. The quesadilla-wrapped burrito was a fan favorite.

NO EVIDENCE TACO BELL WORKERS PUT RAT POISON IN COLORADO CUSTOMER’S TACO AFTER ARGUMENT, AUTHORITIES SAY

Taco Bell exteriors

The exterior of a Taco Bell store photographed on April 19, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.  (Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images / Getty Images)

But the Quesarito's exit comes with the return of the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

The Bacon Club Chalupa – which has been on and off menus since 1999 – is the chain's take on a club sandwich.

TACO BELL OPENS FIRST RESTAURANT WITH HIGH-TECH DRIVE-THRU EXPERIENCE

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito features a double serving of steak with a layer of cheese on the exterior. It was last available in winter 2021.

Array of Taco Bell items

Taco Bell is continuing to innovate with tastes and flavors less familiar to other regions, while infusing familiarity and authenticity in every item. The brand has seen a record-setting year for international growth and is on track to open 100+ rest (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito will sell in stores for $4.99, whereas the Bacon Club Chalupa will cost $3.49.

There is a possibility that the Quesarito will be back on menus in the future. Taco Bell is known for bringing back past menu items for temporary periods.

7-Layer Burrito

Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito is a popular vegetarian item and menu staple. (Getty Images)

Fox Business reached out to Taco Bell for a statement but did not hear back.

Fox Business' Andrew Miller contributed to this report.