Taco Bell adding chicken wings to its menu for one week only

Taco Bell is famous for its popular menu items like tacos, burritos, chalupas and various other Mexican food dishes. Now, the restaurant is trying out a completely new item.

Of course, if fans are hoping to get a taste of it, they’ll only have a brief window.

Taco Bell will add chicken wings to its menu on January 6. In a press release sent to FOX Business, the restaurant confirmed that the wings will be available nationwide, but only for just one week.

The wings will also only be available after 2 p.m.

In the press release, Taco Bell said, "This special offer features five, bone-in Crispy Chicken Wings, coated in flavorful Mexican Queso seasoning, crisped to perfection and served along with our signature spicy ranch dipping sauce."

Wings are just the latest update Taco Bell is making.

FOX Business previously reported Taco Bell plans on opening a newly designed restaurant focused on drive-thru orders in Minnesota. The new concept will be located in Brooklyn Park and is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

The new design is based around a two-story building. The four drive-thru lanes will actually be located underneath the second story.

The design is intended to speed up the drive-thru process. Three of the lanes will be designated for online orders through the Taco Bell website or third-party apps. Delivery drivers for third-party apps can also pick up orders through these lanes.

Fox Bussiness' Ann Schmidt contributed to this report.