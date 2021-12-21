White Castle joins NFT art trend, releases its own collection

Burgers aren’t fungible tokens.

To celebrate a major milestone, White Castle teamed up with Doodle Labs Corp. to create a series of NFTs. Che-Yu Wu, a celebrated media artist, created the collection, which is described as "generative art."

NFTs, otherwise known as non-fungible tokens, are a form of digital data that people have been exchanging for money. Each NFT is a unique digital file that is associated with a blockchain. NFTs can be associated with any sort of digital information, such as a picture file, audio or even video file.

Users can purchase NFTs with the hopes that their value will increase over time.

White Castle and Doodle Labs Corp. have created a series of 5,000 NFTs for the Sliderverse NFT collection.

The Sliderverse NFT collection marks White Castle’s 100th birthday. In a press release, the company announced that the collection will launch in December 2021.

Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer at White Castle, said, "Che-Yu brilliantly combines multimedia technology and art for a unique creative experience unlike any we've ever seen. We're so appreciative of Doodle Labs for bringing us all together on the most Craveworthy NFT collection yet."

"From movies and pop culture to QSR tech innovations and their iconic Crave Cases, White Castle has always been a leader in both culture and technology," said Matthew Dweck, founder of Doodle Labs.

"To have them embrace a generative art NFT collection in collaboration with incredibly talented Che-Yu Wu, just proves how current and forward-thinking they are as a company," Dweck added. "This collection has the ingredients for a cultural iconic moment that will last the test of time."