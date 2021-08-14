Taco Bell launching 2-story restaurant with 4-lane drive-thru

Taco Bell is upping its drive-thru game.

The fast-food chain announced this week that it will be breaking ground on a new drive-thru concept in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, later this month.

The new concept – "Taco Bell Defy" – is a two-story, 3,000-square-foot building with four drive-thru lanes, which the chain calls "the frictionless future of Taco Bell."

WENDY’S OPENS DELIVERY-ONLY KITCHENS TO MEET GROWING DEMAND

Three of the lanes will be for mobile or delivery order pickups on the Taco Bell app, or on third-party delivery apps, to help ease "the flow of traffic" and give customers a "speedy experience," according to the announcement.

The "Taco Bell Defy" concept will also offer digital check-in screens, contactless delivery using a proprietary lift system and an elevated kitchen design to "optimize and streamline operations," the announcement said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The restaurant was developed by Taco Bell franchise owner Border Foods in partnership with design company Vertical Works Inc.

"This new, innovative concept breaking ground in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, will improve a major aspect of the consumer experience: drive-thru speed," Aaron Engler, Border Foods’ president, said in a statement. "We're partnering with Taco Bell and the best and brightest in technology and design to create what will very likely be the future of quick service restaurants."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

When it opens in the summer of 2022, the new location will be Border Foods’ 230th Taco Bell restaurant and the 82nd Taco Bell restaurant it helped construct, the announcement said.

"Partnering with our franchisees to test new concepts is a huge unlock of learning for us," Mike Grams, Taco Bell’s president and global COO, said in a statement. "What we learn from the test of this new Defy concept may help shape future Taco Bell restaurants."