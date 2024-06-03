Cucumbers recalled in 14 states over potential salmonella contamination

Whole cucumbers that have been shipped to more than a dozen states are being recalled after a sample tested positive for salmonella.

Fresh Start Produce Sales recalled the vegetables, shipped from May 17 through May 21, over concerns that they may be contaminated with the organism, which can cause serious infections in children, frail or elderly people as well as those with weakened immune systems, according to a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In some cases, these infections can become fatal.

HY-VEE RECALLING MULTIPLE ITEMS, CITING SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION RISK

The recalled cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers and food service distributors in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the recall.

The recall was issued after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture discovered that a sample tested positive for the bacteria and informed the company.

In the meantime, the FDA is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if this sample is related to an ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation.

ALDI RECALLS CREAM CHEESE OVER SALMONELLA CONCERNS

"Although these cucumbers are unlikely in the marketplace, anyone with the recalled product should not consume it and should destroy and discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund," the company said.

Fresh Start Produce Sales notified customers who received the recalled product directly from the company and asked that they remove it from commerce. It also asked its direct customers to notify their customers.

The additional press release with the FDA is "to ensure that consumers are properly alerted," Fresh Start Produce Sales said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company is also encouraging customers to check with their retailer or place of purchase to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop.

Salmonella illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours of eating contaminated food and typically lasts four to seven days, according to the FDA.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. In rare circumstances, infections can cause the organism to get into the bloodstream, which would result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, health officials said.