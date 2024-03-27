Expand / Collapse search
Published

Subaru recalling over 118K vehicles for airbag deployment issues

Recall affects certain Subaru Outback and Legacy models manufactured between 2020 and 2022

Subaru is recalling more than 118,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to an issue that could prevent the airbags from deploying during a crash, according to a federal safety regulator. 

Certain Outback and Legacy vehicles that were manufactured between 2020 and 2022 are being recalled because a capacitor in the sensors for the Occupant Detection System (ODS) may crack and short circuit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. 

NHTSA warned that the issue can "prevent the front passenger airbag from deploying in a crash." 

GM RECALLING 820,000 PICKUP TRUCKS OVER TAILGATE ISSUE

Dealers will replace these sensors on the front passenger seat for free. Letters informing owners of the safety risk will be mailed on May 21, followed by a second letter when the fix is available, according to the NHTSA.  

This is the latest in a string of recalls that have been issued across the industry in recent weeks.

Last week, Stellantis recalled around 286,000 vehicles over concerns that the side airbag inflators in the cars may rupture, which could hurt or even kill people. 

MORE THAN 3.7M CARS ON THE ROAD HAVE 'PARK OUTSIDE' RECALLS, CARFAX SAYS

Hyundai and Kia also recalled last week more than 147,000 electric vehicles in the U.S. due to damaged charging units. 

Earlier this month, General Motors recalled about 820,000 pickups in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.

Separately, Carfax recently warned that 3.7 million cars were still on the road with "park outside" recalls as of January. 

That's a 40% increase in cars with those recalls nationwide since May 2023. The number of cars with park outside recalls in some areas nearly doubled.  