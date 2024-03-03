GM recalling 820,000 pickup trucks over tailgate issue

General Motors is recalling about 820,000 pickups in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 2020-2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles that have power unlatching tailgates. The recall covers about 570,000 trucks in the U.S. and 250,000 in Canada – making it GM's largest U.S. recall of the year and one of the largest recalls filed in 2024 to date.

The issue arises when the affected pickup trucks are parked if water has leaked into the area where the tailgate's electronic gate-release switch is located. The electronic switch may short circuit due to the water intrusion, which can result in the tailgate unlatching.

An unlatched tailgate may open while driving and result in the loss of unsecured cargo in the truck bed, which can create a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall notice advises that owners of covered vehicles should check that the tailgate is closed and latched before driving.

To fix the issue, Chevrolet and GMC dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies with a new material that's more resistant to water intrusion.

Although this remedy is currently unavailable, dealers will replace the parts at no cost to the customer once a sufficient amount of parts are available for repairs to begin on affected pickup trucks.

Vehicles that are in inventory and owners seeking an interim fix may have the part disabled until the replacement parts are available.

The automaker is planning to send notification letters to owners of vehicles covered by the recall on March 18.

GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company began investigating this issue in November after it received 136 complaints about tailgates opening in unwanted situations.

Reuters contributed to this report.