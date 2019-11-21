These stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day: Report

If you're looking to get a head start on Black Friday shopping -- or if you have to pick up something last minute on Thanksgiving Day -- be careful you don't go to one of the many major retailers that are closing their doors for the holiday.

According to PwC's Holiday Outlook 2019 report, 22 percent of people will shop online and in-store on Thanksgiving Day. The report also found that 32 percent of holiday shoppers plan to just shop online and 17 percent plan to go in-store.

Meanwhile, 24 percent don't plan to shop at all on Thanksgiving Day, PwC found.

If you're among those shoppers who want to browse the shelves in-store and get early deals on gifts, here’s a list of retailers to avoid, according to reports from USA Today and BestBlackFriday.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Aldi

Ann Taylor

Apple stores -- with the exception of the Fifth Avenue location in New York City, which closes for an hour on Thanksgiving night.

At Home

Barnes & Noble

Bealls Florida

BJ's Wholesale Club

Bloomingdale’s

Bob's Discount Furniture

Boscov's

Burlington

Costco

Crate & Barrel

Dillard's

Fleet Farm

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

Jo-Ann

Lids

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Menards

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Petco

Petsmart

Pier 1

Publix

REI

Sam's Club

Sears

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Staples

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx

The Container Store

Trader Joe's

True Value