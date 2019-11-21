These stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day: Report
If you're looking for early in-store Black Friday deals, avoid these retailers on Thanksgiving Day.
If you're looking to get a head start on Black Friday shopping -- or if you have to pick up something last minute on Thanksgiving Day -- be careful you don't go to one of the many major retailers that are closing their doors for the holiday.
According to PwC's Holiday Outlook 2019 report, 22 percent of people will shop online and in-store on Thanksgiving Day. The report also found that 32 percent of holiday shoppers plan to just shop online and 17 percent plan to go in-store.
Meanwhile, 24 percent don't plan to shop at all on Thanksgiving Day, PwC found.
If you're among those shoppers who want to browse the shelves in-store and get early deals on gifts, here’s a list of retailers to avoid, according to reports from USA Today and BestBlackFriday.com.
