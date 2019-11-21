Macy's slashes outlook after steeper than expected sales slowdown

Macy’s reported mixed third-quarter results and lowered its full-year earnings and sales forecasts, sending shares lower ahead of the opening bell.

The retailer earned $2 million, or an adjusted 7 cents a share, on revenue of $5.17 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a breakeven quarter on sales of $5.32 billion. Comparable sales fell 3.9 percent on an owned basis while same-store sales were down 3.5 percent.

“After seven consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth, we experienced a deceleration in our third-quarter sales,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

“While we anticipated a negative comp as we were lapping a very strong third quarter last year, the sales deceleration was steeper than we expected. However, having cleared the excess inventory we faced earlier in the year, we were able to take a more balanced approach to sales and profit in the quarter, resulting in significantly improved margin compression versus the first half of the year.”

Macy's cited "late arrival of cold weather, continued soft international tourism and weaker than anticipated performance in lower tier malls" as being responsible for declining sales.

Looking ahead, Macy's sees full-year 2019 net sales down 2.5 percent to down 2 percent, below its previous outlook of approximately flat. Meanwhile, full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share are now forecast at $2.57 to $2.77, down from the previous forecast of $2.85 to $3.05.

The department-store operator booked $17 million of pre-tax gains, or $13 million after taxes, related to asset sales. Macy's will sell its landmark building in downtown Seattle and close the store in February 2020.

Macy's shares were down 49.6 percent through Wednesday while the S&P 500 was up 24 percent.

