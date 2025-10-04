Steak 'n Shake announces installations of 'tallest and biggest' American flags at restaurants nationwide

Steak ’n Shake announced Saturday it has begun installing massive American flags at its restaurants across the country.

In a post to X, the Indianapolis-based burger chain announced the patriotic initiative, noting it "proudly supports American values and traditions."

"The flag installations have begun at Steak 'n Shake," the company posted to X along with a photo of employees standing beneath one of the towering flags. "Every Steak ’n Shake is getting the tallest and biggest American flag that local governments will allow! Steak 'n Shake proudly supports American values and traditions."

The social media post, which had more than 650,000 views as of Saturday evening, drew widespread praise from customers.

"Your marketing team deserves a raise!" one X user wrote.

"If you’re looking for new customers, you’re doing it right!" another X user wrote.

"Looks like I'll be eating more Steak 'n Shake," another user said. "Thank you for being pro America."

"Quickly becoming my favorite restaurant," another user wrote on X.

"You are becoming iconic…very very quickly!" another X user wrote. "Thank you Steak ‘n Shake."

"My first job as a 16 year old," another user wrote. "Couldn’t be more proud. Awesome!"

The burger chain, founded in 1934, has locations in states including Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, Illinois and Ohio.

The move follows a recent string of public statements from Steak ’n Shake embracing heritage and patriotism. Earlier this year, the chain took aim at Cracker Barrel, accusing it of abandoning its roots over its controversial logo change — a decision Cracker Barrel later reversed.

"Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away," Steak 'n Shake posted to X in August. "At Steak 'n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values. All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers."

The company has also drawn attention for its recent menu changes, including its decision to transition away from seed oils to beef tallow in its food preparation — a move that earned praise from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Tallow Fries now in Ohio, Colorado, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma," Steak 'n Shake posted to X in February. "By March 1 ALL locations. Fries will be RFK’d!"