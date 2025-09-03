Steak 'n Shake fires back after Cracker Barrel swipes at Sardar Biglari

Steak ‘n Shake, which has been criticizing and trolling Cracker Barrel, asserted in a post on X that the embattled restaurant chain's president and CEO Julie Felss Masino lacks "skin in the game."

The fast-food chain, a subsidiary company of Biglari Holdings, fired off the broadside after Cracker Barrel swiped at Sardar Biglari, chairman and CEO of Biglari Holdings.

"Mr. Biglari has pursued an unprecedented seven proxy solicitations against the Company in just 14 years, each time for what we believe are purely self-interested reasons. Thankfully, our shareholders have consistently rejected his proposals and nominees by overwhelming margins each time. We believe his actions and poor performance at Steak 'n Shake and Western Sizzlin’ remain cautionary tales," Cracker Barrel had told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Self-interest? Are we having a philosophical debate on incentives? Surely, we aren't going to get distracted from saving a beloved company. Biglari dealt with similar attacks in 2008 right before gaining control of Steak n Shake from near insolvency. Such attacks simply reveal the motives of failing leadership trying to distract everyone," Steak 'n Shake fired back in a Wednesday post on X.

"Corporate types like Julie have no skin in the game. Such people are playing a game with the equivalent of Monopoly money," the company added, apparently referring to Cracker Barrel's president and CEO.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment on Wednesday, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Steak 'n Shake has been selling MAGA-style red caps with the messages "FIRE CRACKER BARREL CEO!" and "BIGLARI WAS RIGHT ABOUT CRACKER BARREL"

In a post on Tuesday night, the company promised buyers a $25 gift card per hat purchased.

"For the next 24 hours, you get a $25 gift card with every hat purchase. Save Cracker Barrel!" Steak 'n Shake declared in the post.