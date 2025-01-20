Stuart Varney: Patriotism has made a comeback

During his "My Take" on Monday, " Varney & Co. " host Stuart Varney discussed the emotions Americans are feeling ahead of President-elect Trump's historic return to office.

WALMART, APPLE, AMAZON AND OTHER CEOS ATTENDING TRUMP'S INAUGURATION EVENTS

Stuart Varney: The mood has changed. The anxiety has lifted. Patriotism has made a comeback. Trump returns.

Wherever the President-elect appeared this weekend, he was loudly cheered. The crowd would break into the U.S.A. chant. It rippled around the capitol, through packed bars and restaurants. Pedicab drivers blasted the village people's Y.M.C.A. song.

The haters failed to muster more than a few thousand at their rally Saturday. It’s nothing like the inauguration 8 years ago. Back then, the left was stunned and angry that Hillary had been beaten by the detested Donald Trump.

TRUMP IS GETTING BACK TO BUSINESS AND CEOS ARE READY

This time, there's a sense that the Biden/Harris team had made a mess of it. Their message always seemed to be that America was a bad place. Trump reverses that.

According to the Wall Street Journal, in his inaugural address today, Trump will say: "We are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country."

The change starts today, with a flurry of executive orders: he will declare a national border emergency, he will abolish the Green New Deal, and delay the TikTok ban. He's learned from last time around when he wasted his first 6 months in office trying to get rid of Obama Care.

TIKTOK BEGINS RESTORING SERVICE AFTER TRUMP VOWS DAY 1 EXECUTIVE ORDER

Right after he's sworn in, reportedly he will move around D.C., signing those executive orders as he goes. His supporters are already jamming the streets. They will be cheering him on.

It is an historic day: seems like it's okay to be proud of America again.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE