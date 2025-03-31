Camping World CEO defiant amid lawsuit over huge American flag: 'The flag will not come down'

The CEO of Camping World, a national RV dealer with stores in 200-plus locations, is facing a lawsuit by another city over its massive American flag that waves outside a dealership.

City leaders in Greenville, N.C., voted 4-2 last week to initiate legal action to take down the American flag at a Camping World dealership. The vote came amid another lawsuit filed by the city of Sevierville, Tennessee.

"Not when they sue, not when I lose, not if they take me to jail, the flag is not coming down," Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis said last week after the city council in Greenville, North Carolina, voted to authorize the filing of civil action against the company, WITN reported. "While I respect the city council’s position and while I understand they have the right to sue me, and they’re going to and I understand I have the right to defend myself, the flag is never coming down."

"They need to sue me, not the business, because I put the flags up everywhere," he added.

The Greenville City Council said the flag is nearly the size of a basketball court at 3,200 square feet. It flies on a pole that stands 130 feet tall, almost double the size of what is currently allowed.

On Monday, Marcus Lemonis posted an image of a complaint filed in March by the city of Sevierville, which had requested the removal of a 100-foot flagpole on its property, which flies a 40-feet by 80-foot American flag.

"The Flag will not come down," Lemonis wrote on X.

It is not the first time the RV giant has defied orders to remove the huge Camping World flags; he has had similar experiences across the country and even takes on daily fines in some areas.

"We dealt with it in Statesville [North Carolina]; Morgan Hill, California; Onalaska, Wisconsin; and now Greenville, North Carolina," he told FOX Business' "The Bottom Line" in January. "And I think this is a perfect example … of local and city and state municipalities putting regulations on businesses that don't advance the business. They just create more noise and unnecessary distractions."

Lemonis was born in Lebanon and left on the doorstep of an orphanage, according to the Camping World website. A couple from Miami adopted him when he was 9 years old.

He said he grew up watching his family in the car dealership business, flying their American flag, WITN reported.

He has been defiant amid requests to take down the flag.

