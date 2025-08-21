Steak 'n Shake slams Cracker Barrel CEO for eliminating 'old-timer' from logo: 'We take pride in our history'

Steak 'n Shake has taken aim at Cracker Barrel, accusing the Southern country-themed chain of erasing its heritage and identity with its controversial new logo.

The Indianapolis-based burger chain took to X on Thursday to slam Cracker Barrel for allegedly abandoning its roots, implying that CEO Julie Felss Masino is stripping away the identity of the restaurant and gift store chain in pursuit of short-term trends.

"Sometimes, people want to change things just to put their own personality on things," Steak 'n Shake posted on X on Thursday, along with an image of part of the old Cracker Barrel logo. "At [Cracker Barrel], their goal is to just delete the personality altogether. Hence, the elimination of the 'old-timer’ from the signage."

CRACKER BARREL STOCK PLUNGES AMID BRAND MAKEOVER BACKLASH

Steak 'n Shake continued, "Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away. At Steak 'n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values. All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers."

CRACKER BARREL CEO SAYS RESTAURANT CHAIN HAS LOST RELEVANCY, EYES MENU CHANGES AND REMODELING

The fiery post followed just one day after Steak 'n Shake called out Cracker Barrel on Wednesday for the logo change. Replying to a post from Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz in which he criticized the chain’s leadership for the new logo, Steak 'n Shake accused Cracker Barrel’s board of directors of not respecting its "historical customers" or "brand."

"At Steak 'n Shake, we have gone back to basics," Steak 'n Shake posted to X on Wednesday. "Our tallow fries are waiting for you. Oh yeah, you can also now pay with Bitcoin!"

Cracker Barrel unveiled its new logo on Tuesday as part of its new branding campaign — eliminating the iconic image of a man resting on a barrel in favor of a text-only logo for the first time since 1977.

Conservative critics said the logo was the company’s "Bud Light" moment after receiving intense online backlash, while CEO Masino contended the response was "overwhelmingly positive."

STEAK 'N SHAKE CEO SAYS THIS 1 CHANGE TO CHAIN'S SIGNATURE MILKSHAKES COULD SAVE $1M A YEAR: REPORT

According to a company press release, this new logo is still "anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones" and "now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all."

On Thursday, shares of Cracker Barrel ( CBRL ) dropped more than 12%, the steepest drop since April.

Steak 'n Shake and Cracker Barrel have been serving customers for more than 50 years. Steak 'n Shake was founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, while Cracker Barrel opened its first store in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to their websites.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Steak 'n Shake and Cracker Barrel did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Amanda Macias and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.