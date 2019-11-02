These states have the most dangerous teen drivers

Teenagers are some of the most dangerous drivers on the road, in part because of their inexperience, but also because they are more likely to practice unsafe behaviors such as drinking and driving, speeding and not wearing a seat belt, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, teen drivers are more dangerous in some states than others, according to a recent report.

CarInsurance101.com recently published a report on the states with the worst teen drivers.

For its findings, the website looked at four metrics and used data from the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System as well as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Those metrics included the percentage of teens who text and drive, the percentage of teens who drink and drive, the percentage of teens who rarely wear a seatbelt and teen traffic fatality rate per 100,000 teens.

The website created a composite score using those metrics and found the 15 worst states for teen driving.

Missouri, Iowa, Tennessee, Idaho, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, West Virginia and Arizona made up sixth place through fifteenth place in order.

To see the rest of the results, here are the top five states with the worst teen drivers, according to CarInsurance101.com.

5. North Dakota

4. Nebraska

3. Louisiana

2. Arkansas

1. Montana

