Teens are most likely to drink and drive in these 5 states: Report

Drinking and driving among teens is a problem no matter where you are, but it’s more common in some places than others.

Cheapcarinsurancequotes.com recently published a report that found the states where teens are most likely to drink and drive.

For its report, the website used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s High School Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System report.

The states were ranked based on the percentage of teenagers who reported driving after drinking at least once in the past 30 days, according to Cheapcarinsurancequotes.com.

The website also published the percentage of teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking, the percentage of teens who drank alcohol, the percentage of adults who drove after having too much to drink and drunk-driving traffic deaths.

The percentage of adults who drove after having too much to drink was found using data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, and the number of traffic deaths related to alcohol came from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Though the website didn’t find a correlation between the number of traffic deaths and the percentage of adults who drove after drinking too much, it did report that there was a “significant correlation” between the alcohol-related traffic deaths and the percentage of teenagers who drink and drive.

“States with larger shares of high school students who drink and drive tend to have more drunk driving deaths per capita,” the website said in its report.

Here are the top five states where teens are most likely to drink and drive.