Some Apple iPhone users slam the tech company's FineWoven cases over quality

Users of the newest Apple iPhone 15 have been criticizing the tech company's FineWoven cell case — with some labeling it Apple's "worst" product, while others report being just fine with it.

On Feb. 24, one X user sparked a new conversation surrounding the cell phone case, which was released in Sept. 2023.

"If you own an Apple FineWoven iPhone case and have used it regularly for the last few months," user Josh Gruber AKA @gruber, posted on X — and invited others to comment.

In response, people shared photos of their cases in the reply thread.

Some revealed that the sides had peeled, the Apple logo had faded and the suede-like texture showed scratches and stains.

Other X users reported having little to zero problems with the case.

One person wrote the following: "Mine is showing very minimal wear or patina compared to the leather ones that I used to have, and still feels better in the hand."

Another user said, "I love mine. It tends to slip less on car consoles than the leather or silicone. It doesn’t look great, but all the leather ones just turned dark and were slick as all get out. I hope y’all don’t make them get rid of it."

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment.

Apple introduced the $59 FineWoven iPhone cases in the fall.

Upon the new product's release, reviewers have been calling it out.

For example, staff at The Verge, a technology news website, dubbed it "categorically terrible."

The product description on Apple's website states, "Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 15 Pro, the FineWoven Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from durable microtwill, the material has a soft, suedelike feel. This high-quality case is made to be durable and protect your iPhone."

FineWoven is a soft fabric material that Apple offered on iPhone 15 cases and Apple Watch bands.

It was reportedly produced in place of leather, so that the company could reduce its environmental impact.

"Despite being made from 68% ‘post-consumer recycled content,’ their short lifespan means FineWoven cases are less environmentally friendly than the leather cases they replaced," one person commented on an article about the case, which was posted on 9to5mac.com.

That website is focused on news about Apple and its products.

Staff at The Verge tested the product after pulling it out of its box and reported that they immediately noticed wear and tear.

"When I popped the MagSafe wallet out of its box, I could clearly see some places where it was already showing wear along the edges," a reviewer at the publication wrote, referring to Apple's iPhone FineWoven wallet, which supports the Find My function.

"Little bits of lint immediately caught on the fabric, too. And then there’s the fingernail test."

Nilay Patel, The Verge's editor-in-chief, tested out the product after picking it up from Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., and ran his fingernails across it to see what would happen.

"That was all it took to leave a trail of indelible scuffs on the fabric," the article said.

"The scratches are still there a week later, no matter how many times I’ve tried ‘buffing’ it out by rubbing my finger over it," the review continued.

A series of Reddit threads have contained thoughts from users about the quality of the product.

"Taking my FineWoven case and wallet back when I pick up the phone on Friday. Really disappointed for the price. I can't see these things looking good after a few days, honestly," one Reddit user wrote.

"Teachable moment. Just because something is expensive doesn't mean it's quality," another person commented.

"It’s one of, if not the worst accessory Apple has ever released. Shocking quality at the same price as the old leather ones. It’s truly f------ horrendous," wrote another Reddit user.

A few customers on bestbuy.com appear to be fans of Apple's FineWoven case.

"I don’t know why people give this case a bad review. It’s great so far! Very high quality," one person wrote after owning the case for three weeks, according to Best Buy reviews that are posted online.

"I think leather case is better, but this one also, I really like it," another person wrote.

The Verge's staff's past review of the case said, "I think Apple did a decent thing by discontinuing the leather cases, but FineWoven is just not the premium replacement we were looking for."