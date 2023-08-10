Expand / Collapse search
S'more, please! Which American state buys more of the campfire treat?

Instacart reveals customer data about s'mores and how some love the 'sweet nostalgia' attached to the dessert

Today, Aug.10, is National S’mores Day, which may be the perfect time to consider loading your virtual cart with chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows.

Purchases for S’mores’ ingredients are up +7.5% year over year on Instacart, the online grocery delivery and pick-up service and 

With cookouts and camping, summer is typically prime s’mores season and Instacart has revealed some fascinating customer shopping intel about one of America’s favorite sweet snacks.

"We found it incredibly interesting that the states with the highest share of orders containing graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate are all located in the North, with the highest concentration of purchases happening centrally in the Midwest," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert told Fox Business, noting that there could be many reasons for this unique purchase pattern, but the first thing that comes to mind is weather. 

National S'mores Day

Today is National S'more Day and Instacart has compiled a list of information regarding classic campfire treat including where it most popular throughout the country. (Instacart / Fox News)

"While states located in the northern parts of the United States can have sunny, warm, or humid days, they’re not hitting the same all-time-high temperatures — 110 °F and counting — we’re seeing in many southern states this summer," she continued. 

Per Instacart, here are the states with shopping carts containing the most and fewest s’mores ingredients.

Check out the map below for the full breakdown. 

s'mores heat map

"Instacart looked at grocery sales data during the peak s'mores season between Memorial Day and Independence Day to determine the share of orders that contain s'mores ingredients in each state," according to Instacart. (Instacart / Fox News)

Top 5 states with most s’mores ingredients purchases

1. Iowa

2. South Dakota

3. North Dakota

4. Wisconsin

5. Minnesota

Top 5 states with fewest s’mores ingredients purchases

1. Florida

2. Hawaii

3. Louisiana

4. Arizona

5. Georgia

Top Days for S'mores

Friday appears to be a popular day to add s'mores ingredients to virtual shopping carts, Instacart reports. (Instacart / Fox News)

So why, exactly do Americans adore s’mores so much? 

A survey commissioned by Instacart conducted by The Harris Poll in July 2023 said that among 2,077 adults ages 18 and older, more than half of Americans (57%) love or like eating s’mores.

Here are the reasons survey participants cited for their penchant for the gooey dessert:

The great trifecta: 73% of survey respondents say it’s because they enjoy the mix of sweet chocolate, gooey marshmallow and crunchy graham crackers.

s'mores orders up

Do you love s'mores? Forty-nine percent of survey participants said they enjoy the "sweet nostalgia" of the sweet campfire snack. (Instacart / Fox News)

Outdoor summer magic: 59% of survey respondents say it’s because s'mores are a perfect treat during bonfires or camping trips.

Simplicity is key: 51% of survey respondents say it’s because they’re easy to make.

Sweet nostalgia: 49% of survey respondents say it’s because s’mores remind them of their childhood memories.

s'mores split

There appear to be many reasons why over half of American's (57% of adults over 18) love enjoying a gooey, warm s'mores treat. (Instacart / Fox News)

Get together: 38% of survey respondents say making and sharing s’mores creates a sense of togetherness.

For more information, visit Instacart.com.