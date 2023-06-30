Expand / Collapse search
Does your state love hot dogs or hamburgers more?

Instacart reveals shopping data on hot dog vs. hamburger based on how many buns have been sold ahead of 4th of July

July 4th is around the corner. 

Before firing up your grill, you may be debating with your crew: Hot dogs or hamburgers?

Turns out, there are some regional trends (and a few state anomalies) across the U.S. when it comes to hot dog versus hamburger consumption on the 4th of July, according to Instacart data.

Overall, people in 30 states plus Washington D.C. purchase more hot dog buns than hamburger buns on the grocery delivery and pick-up platform compared to 20 states where people purchase more hamburger buns.

Instacart hamburger vs. hot dog July 4th

Does your family enjoy hamburgers over hot dogs? Find out in the map below how people in your state shop for the handheld meals, according to Instacart. (Instacart / Fox News)

Check out the map below to see what your state prefers per grocery shopping data in the seven-day period ending on July 4, 2022.

"While we love a rivalry, Americans don’t seem to be wholly divided when it comes to their preference for hot dogs or hamburgers," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert, shared with FOX Business."

Hot dogs or hamburgers map Instacart

Overall, people in 30 states plus Washington D.C. enjoy hot dogs more based on shopping data from Instacart which reveals "Which bun is ordered more often in each state?" (Instacart / Fox News)

She went on, "In fact, when we analyzed carts containing hot dog buns — hamburger buns and beef patties were the number two and five items most likely to be ordered in the same cart."

"This same shopping pattern was also apparent for hamburger bun purchases with hot dog buns and hot dogs topping the list of other items likely to be ordered at the same time," Romaniuk added.

Instacart hamburger vs. hot dog

Instacart shared which items were most likely to be ordered with hot dog buns or hamburger buns, in honor of Independence Day 2023. (Instacart / Fox News)

"The bottom line is that if you’re hosting a backyard grilling party, you’re likely buying both hot dogs and hamburgers to offer variety for all your party guests. The two go hand-in-hand, quite literally!" she added.

Americans appear to love their hot dogs as Instacart shopping data reveals. (Instacart / Fox News)

Along with a state-by-state map of hot dog vs. hamburger bun orders, Instacart also shared some fun findings about items most likely to be ordered with hot dog and hamburger buns, as Romaniuk references above.

Check out the full rundown below.

Hot dogs and burgers in front of an American flag

Independence Day, which falls this year on Tuesday, July 4, is a holiday that's typically spent with family and friends. Barbecuing is often involved as an American tradition. (iStock / iStock)

During the July 4th "season," some may also be stocking up on condiments. 

As Instacart shared, sales for mayo, ketchup, mustard and relish spiked by up to 79% during the week of July 4, 2022.

Condiments July 4 BBQ

Relish was the top-purchased condimentof 2022 in honor of 4th of July celebrations. (Instacart / Fox News)

Friendly reminder: Check your kitchen and see what you need to load up on before the fam arrives for Independence Day celebrations.

Do you prefer hot dogs or hamburgers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.