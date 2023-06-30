Does your state love hot dogs or hamburgers more?

July 4th is around the corner.

Before firing up your grill, you may be debating with your crew: Hot dogs or hamburgers?

Turns out, there are some regional trends (and a few state anomalies) across the U.S. when it comes to hot dog versus hamburger consumption on the 4th of July, according to Instacart data.

Overall, people in 30 states plus Washington D.C. purchase more hot dog buns than hamburger buns on the grocery delivery and pick-up platform compared to 20 states where people purchase more hamburger buns.

Check out the map below to see what your state prefers per grocery shopping data in the seven-day period ending on July 4, 2022.

"While we love a rivalry, Americans don’t seem to be wholly divided when it comes to their preference for hot dogs or hamburgers," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert, shared with FOX Business."

She went on, "In fact, when we analyzed carts containing hot dog buns — hamburger buns and beef patties were the number two and five items most likely to be ordered in the same cart."

"This same shopping pattern was also apparent for hamburger bun purchases with hot dog buns and hot dogs topping the list of other items likely to be ordered at the same time," Romaniuk added.

"The bottom line is that if you’re hosting a backyard grilling party, you’re likely buying both hot dogs and hamburgers to offer variety for all your party guests. The two go hand-in-hand, quite literally!" she added.

Along with a state-by-state map of hot dog vs. hamburger bun orders, Instacart also shared some fun findings about items most likely to be ordered with hot dog and hamburger buns, as Romaniuk references above.

Check out the full rundown below.

During the July 4th "season," some may also be stocking up on condiments.

As Instacart shared, sales for mayo, ketchup, mustard and relish spiked by up to 79% during the week of July 4, 2022.

Friendly reminder: Check your kitchen and see what you need to load up on before the fam arrives for Independence Day celebrations.

Do you prefer hot dogs or hamburgers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.