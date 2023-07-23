Most popular ice cream flavor in your state, according to Instacart data
Ice cream flavor preferences by US state: What's your favorite pint?
July marks National Ice Cream Month and if you're looking for some flavor inspiration, Instacart has got wheels turning in one sweet swirl of flavors.
The online grocery delivery and pick-up service looked at what flavor each state buys more of "than the national average," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart trends expert, told FOX Business.
"While nearly half the country prefers the most popular flavor — vanilla — chocolate is also a hot contender with 15 states on the East Coast buying the indulgent flavor more than anyone else," Romaniuk said.
"Notably, mint chip and coffee ice cream win the hearts of four states each, while rocky road and moose tracks entice the palates of three states. And finally, our nation's capital, Washington, D.C., stands out by favoring strawberry ice cream, setting it apart from the rest of the nation," she continued, adding that with heatwaves affecting most Americans lately, ice cream may do the trick.
To determine its findings, Instacart’s purchase data was evaluated from June 2022 to May 2023 featuring thousands of different ice cream products and uncovered which ice cream flavor each state buys the most compared to the nation overall.
To see which ice cream flavor takes the cake in your home state or current locale, check out the infographic and list below.
Top uniquely popular ice cream flavors, by state
Alabama: Chocolate
Alaska: Vanilla
Arizona: Vanilla
Arkansas: Vanilla
California: Rocky Road
Colorado: Vanilla
Connecticut: Chocolate
Delaware: Chocolate
Florida: Chocolate
Georgia: Vanilla
Hawaii: Coffee
Idaho: Mint Chip
Illinois: Vanilla
Indiana: Vanilla
Iowa: Moose Tracks
Kansas: Vanilla
Kentucky: Vanilla
Louisiana: Chocolate
Maine: Chocolate
Maryland: Vanilla
Massachusetts: Coffee
Michigan: Moose Tracks
Minnesota: Vanilla
Mississippi: Vanilla
Missouri: Vanilla
Montana: Rocky Road
Nebraska: Vanilla
Nevada: Rocky Road
New Hampshire: Chocolate
New Jersey: Chocolate
New Mexico: Coffee
New York: Chocolate
North Carolina: Chocolate
North Dakota: Vanilla
Ohio: Vanilla
Oklahoma: Vanilla
Oregon: Mint Chip
Pennsylvania: Mint Chip
Rhode Island: Coffee
South Carolina: Chocolate
South Dakota: Vanilla
Tennessee: Chocolate
Texas: Vanilla
Utah: Vanilla
Vermont: Chocolate
Virginia: Chocolate
Washington: Mint Chip
Washington, D.C.: Strawberry
West Virginia: Chocolate
Wisconsin: Moose Tracks
Wyoming: Vanilla
Instacart reports that it delivers 22% more ice cream per customer in July compared to the yearly average. What's your favorite pint?
For more information, visit Instacart.com.