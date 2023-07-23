Most popular ice cream flavor in your state, according to Instacart data

July marks National Ice Cream Month and if you're looking for some flavor inspiration, Instacart has got wheels turning in one sweet swirl of flavors.

The online grocery delivery and pick-up service looked at what flavor each state buys more of "than the national average," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart trends expert, told FOX Business.

"While nearly half the country prefers the most popular flavor — vanilla — chocolate is also a hot contender with 15 states on the East Coast buying the indulgent flavor more than anyone else," Romaniuk said.

"Notably, mint chip and coffee ice cream win the hearts of four states each, while rocky road and moose tracks entice the palates of three states. And finally, our nation's capital, Washington, D.C., stands out by favoring strawberry ice cream, setting it apart from the rest of the nation," she continued, adding that with heatwaves affecting most Americans lately, ice cream may do the trick.

To determine its findings, Instacart’s purchase data was evaluated from June 2022 to May 2023 featuring thousands of different ice cream products and uncovered which ice cream flavor each state buys the most compared to the nation overall.

To see which ice cream flavor takes the cake in your home state or current locale, check out the infographic and list below.

Top uniquely popular ice cream flavors, by state

Alabama: Chocolate

Alaska: Vanilla

Arizona: Vanilla

Arkansas: Vanilla

California: Rocky Road

Colorado: Vanilla

Connecticut: Chocolate

Delaware: Chocolate

Florida: Chocolate

Georgia: Vanilla

Hawaii: Coffee

Idaho: Mint Chip

Illinois: Vanilla

Indiana: Vanilla

Iowa: Moose Tracks

Kansas: Vanilla

Kentucky: Vanilla

Louisiana: Chocolate

Maine: Chocolate

Maryland: Vanilla

Massachusetts: Coffee

Michigan: Moose Tracks

Minnesota: Vanilla

Mississippi: Vanilla

Missouri: Vanilla

Montana: Rocky Road

Nebraska: Vanilla

Nevada: Rocky Road

New Hampshire: Chocolate

New Jersey: Chocolate

New Mexico: Coffee

New York: Chocolate

North Carolina: Chocolate

North Dakota: Vanilla

Ohio: Vanilla

Oklahoma: Vanilla

Oregon: Mint Chip

Pennsylvania: Mint Chip

Rhode Island: Coffee

South Carolina: Chocolate

South Dakota: Vanilla

Tennessee: Chocolate

Texas: Vanilla

Utah: Vanilla

Vermont: Chocolate

Virginia: Chocolate

Washington: Mint Chip

Washington, D.C.: Strawberry

West Virginia: Chocolate

Wisconsin: Moose Tracks

Wyoming: Vanilla

Instacart reports that it delivers 22% more ice cream per customer in July compared to the yearly average. What's your favorite pint?

For more information, visit Instacart.com.