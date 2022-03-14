Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Pi Day: America’s most popular pies, according to Instacart

On Pi Day 2022, find out which pie is most popular in your state

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 11

Pi Day 2022 is Monday, March 14. In honor of the celebration, same-day grocery delivery and pick-up platform, Instacart, served up some interesting purchase data

"While most Americans load up on pie for holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the Fourth of July, we typically see sales for pie increase during the week of Pi Day, last year growing by 12%," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert, tells Fox Business. 

Romaniuk shares that apple pie is the most popular pie flavor across the nation – making up more than a quarter of all pie purchases, per the company’s purchase data. 

"Not only is apple pie a quintessential American classic, but apples are more readily available and affordable at grocery stores throughout the year compared to other pie-filling favorites such as peach, pumpkin, blueberry and cherry, which might account for some of its widespread popularity," she adds. 

Variety of pies

On Pi Day 2022, Instacart revealed the most popular pie in each state. (iStock / iStock)

In terms of states that can’t gobble up enough sweet slices of traditional dessert, Connecticut, Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. purchased apple pies more often than anywhere else in the U.S.  

So what pies are the most popular in your neck of the woods? To determine its findings, Instacart looked at sales data between February 2021 and January 2022 to see which pie flavor in each state had the highest share over the national average. 

"When looking at the top uniquely popular pie in each state compared to the nation overall, we found that cherry, pumpkin, apple and pecan are other top flavors people crave," says Romaniuk. 

Overall, cherry pie claimed the most states nationwide with it ranking as the top flavor in 11 states in the Midwest and South. Pumpkin pie was the second most uniquely popular pie, beating out the competition in nine states, all west of Minnesota. Check out the infographic below to see your state’s go-to pie purchase.

Mao of America's Favorite pies

And pro-crust-inators, don’t delay placing your order: "If you’re hoping to celebrate Pi Day on March 14 with a pie of your own, we recommend shopping on the early side to ensure you can scoop up a flavor you love," says Romaniuk.

Read the full blog post on Instacart’s company updates page.

