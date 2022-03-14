Pi Day: America’s most popular pies, according to Instacart

Pi Day 2022 is Monday, March 14. In honor of the celebration, same-day grocery delivery and pick-up platform, Instacart, served up some interesting purchase data.

"While most Americans load up on pie for holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the Fourth of July, we typically see sales for pie increase during the week of Pi Day, last year growing by 12%," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert, tells Fox Business.

Romaniuk shares that apple pie is the most popular pie flavor across the nation – making up more than a quarter of all pie purchases, per the company’s purchase data.

WHITE CASTLE CONFIRMS THAT ITS 6 BILLIONTH BURGER HAS BEEN SOLD AT RETAIL

"Not only is apple pie a quintessential American classic, but apples are more readily available and affordable at grocery stores throughout the year compared to other pie-filling favorites such as peach, pumpkin, blueberry and cherry, which might account for some of its widespread popularity," she adds.

In terms of states that can’t gobble up enough sweet slices of traditional dessert, Connecticut, Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. purchased apple pies more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

PIZZA ICE CREAM FROM VAN LEEUWEN TO LAUNCH AT WALMART EXCLUSIVELY

So what pies are the most popular in your neck of the woods? To determine its findings, Instacart looked at sales data between February 2021 and January 2022 to see which pie flavor in each state had the highest share over the national average.

"When looking at the top uniquely popular pie in each state compared to the nation overall, we found that cherry, pumpkin, apple and pecan are other top flavors people crave," says Romaniuk.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Overall, cherry pie claimed the most states nationwide with it ranking as the top flavor in 11 states in the Midwest and South. Pumpkin pie was the second most uniquely popular pie, beating out the competition in nine states, all west of Minnesota. Check out the infographic below to see your state’s go-to pie purchase.

And pro-crust-inators, don’t delay placing your order: "If you’re hoping to celebrate Pi Day on March 14 with a pie of your own, we recommend shopping on the early side to ensure you can scoop up a flavor you love," says Romaniuk.

Read the full blog post on Instacart’s company updates page.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS