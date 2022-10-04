Smashburger debuts chicken wings as chain expands 'non-burger offerings'

Smashburger is venturing out with chicken wings.

The American fast-casual chain is introducing three wing flavors to its menu just "in time for football season," the company wrote in a press release.

Chicken-favoring customers can choose from a BBQ sauce flavor, a Scorchin' Hot flavor made with Nashville Hot seasoning and a Garlic Rosemary flavor made with rosemary, garlic salt pepper seasoning and thyme.

An order of chicken wings includes six pieces that are "freshly made" and it will have a starting price of $9.99, according to Smashburger.

"Our guests constantly crave different flavors and options, so menu variety is important to us," Smashburger President Carl Bachmann said in a statement.

"We've seen great success with our non-burger offerings and are always looking for new ways to change the game through our innovation," he continued. "[The wings are] meaty and juicy, made with familiar flavor profiles we know our guests will love."

Smashburger says the chicken wings that it's serving are all sourced from local farms and each wing is reportedly hormone- and steroid-free.

The chain recommends pairing the chicken wings with fries, tater tots or crispy Brussels sprouts.

From Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Friday, Oct. 7, Smashburger is offering a free order of wings to any guest who makes a purchase over $25.

The special promotion can be redeemed in-store at participating locations or online through the Smashburger app using the promo code "freewings."

The last chicken menu item Smashburger introduced to its customer base was in March 2022, and it included two chicken tender options – regular and Scorchin' Hot.

Smashburger started its spicy chicken lineup in 2021 with the Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich. The chain says the menu item has been popular with customers and the flavor has been successful in menu tests.

Spicy crispy chicken has seen strong demand at fast food chains, including Shake Shack, BurgerFi, Wendy's, McDonald's and Chick-fil-A.