Smashburger joins chicken sandwich wars with limited time spicy offering

The chicken sandwich wars are apparently still going strong, but Smashburger is hoping that its new spicy chicken sandwich will be the one to end the fight.

The burger chain -- owned by Jollibee Foods Corporation -- announced on Monday that it released the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich at locations across the country.

However, the sandwich won’t be a permanent menu item. The limited-time sandwich will only be available until June 15, according to the announcement.

The new sandwich is apparently made with Nashville hot crispy chicken and is topped with spicy red pepper mayo and pickles on a toasted bun, the announcement said.

OPRAH-BACKED VEGAN BRAND OATLY OFFICIALLY FILES FOR IPO

Smashburger is also hoping that its new sandwich will be the one to end the chicken sandwich wars.

As a kind of peace offering, Smashburger has promised to give fast casual or fast food employees from other chains a free Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich for the next few days.

NY BAR AND RESTAURANT HOURS EXTENDED TO MIDNIGHT

Smashburger’s "Peace Hour" promotion will run through Thursday, April 22, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at participating locations across the country. Employees from other chains just have to be wearing their uniform to get a free sandwich, according to the website.

"In the spirit of the competitive pressure for chicken sandwich dominance among many quick-service restaurant brands, Smashburger is calling an end to the famous chicken wars inviting restaurant chains to leave the battles behind, much like 2020, and embrace their chicken sandwich differences by calling for peace and unity for the love of crispy chicken," Smashburger said in its announcement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company is also offering another promotion to non-fast food workers. On Tuesday, the company will be giving customers who buy the new chicken sandwich a free one for its one-day BOGO offer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"While we are predominantly a burger brand, we have some fantastic non-burger offerings and can't wait for our guests to try the Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich," Carl Bachmann, Smashburger’s president said in a statement. "Smashburger has always been a culinary food-focused brand, so we continue to take an aggressive approach into menu innovation offering our guests new high-caliber products with unique flavor and taste profiles."