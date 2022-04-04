Smashburger opens first restaurant with bar as fast food industry gets boozy

Smashburger has opened its first location with a full-service bar.

The American fast-casual hamburger chain chose Colorado — its home state — to open a bar-equipped restaurant.

Customers who are interested in visiting Smashburger’s first alcohol-licensed location can find the restaurant at the Lowry Town Center in Denver at 200 Quebec St.

The location currently serves draft beers and signature cocktails, including a Blackberry Smash, a Smoke & Spice Margarita, a Smash Rum Punch and a Coconut Mule.

In an email, a spokesperson for Smashburger told FOX Business that the company has plans to open a second full-service bar location in New York.

"This new Smashburger concept sets itself apart from our traditional locations with an elevated dining experience and we are thrilled to bring our first full bar restaurant to our hometown in Denver," said Smashburger President Carl Bachmann, in a statement.

"Now the residents near Lowry Town Center and the surrounding community will have the opportunity to enjoy a great tasting, high quality burger accompanied by a refreshing cocktail or beer, all at an affordable price," Bachmann continued.

A growing list of fast food restaurant chains have been incorporating alcoholic beverages into their menus.

Early adopters of the boozy drink trend include Shake Shack, Taco Bell Cantina, Chipotle, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Pollo Tropical.

Alcohol availability at fast food chains is ultimately dependent on whether restaurants can obtain local liquor licenses.