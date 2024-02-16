See Travis Kelce's lakeside Super Bowl rental house

Travis Kelce reportedly booked a rental home while he and the Kansas City Chiefs were in Las Vegas to play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end picked a modern-looking home in the gated Estates at Reflection Bay community for renting in a city just southeast of Las Vegas, according to the U.S. Sun. It also published video footage reportedly capturing how it looks from the sky.

The lakeside property reportedly had close proximity to the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. That hotel, which belongs to a Marriott brand, served as the team hotel for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The home that the U.S. Sun reported Kelce rented sprawls over 8,800 square feet, according to a Zillow listing. On top of multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, it also offers a pool that has views of Lake Las Vegas.

Its value is in the seven figures, according to the outlet.

FOX Business reached out to Kelce representatives for comment on the home.

After the Super Bowl, Kelce brought his girlfriend and Grammy award-winner Taylor Swift along as he and his teammates celebrated their overtime victory over the 49ers. She had watched the nailbiter from a suite in the stadium.

A touchdown from wide receiver Mecole Hardman decided the game, earning the Chiefs their third Super Bowl win in five years and fourth overall.

CBS Sports said the Super Bowl averaged over 123.7 million viewers for the "most-watched telecast in history."

