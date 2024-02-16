Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

See Travis Kelce's lakeside Super Bowl rental house

The lakeside rental reportedly had close proximity to the hotel housing the Kansas City Chiefs

close
'The Claman Countdown' breaks down ad winners from the big game. video

Top Super Bowl commercial creative mind picks his favorite ad

'The Claman Countdown' breaks down ad winners from the big game.

Travis Kelce reportedly booked a rental home while he and the Kansas City Chiefs were in Las Vegas to play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end picked a modern-looking home in the gated Estates at Reflection Bay community for renting in a city just southeast of Las Vegas, according to the U.S. Sun. It also published video footage reportedly capturing how it looks from the sky.

The lakeside property reportedly had close proximity to the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. That hotel, which belongs to a Marriott brand, served as the team hotel for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce flashing the rock and roll sign in designer shirt

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Travis Kelce attends the 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images) (Steven Simione/Getty Images / Getty Images)

FANDUEL, DRAFTKINGS BOTH SEE HUGE SUPER BOWL BETTING TOTALS

The home that the U.S. Sun reported Kelce rented sprawls over 8,800 square feet, according to a Zillow listing. On top of multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, it also offers a pool that has views of Lake Las Vegas.

close
The home sits on the shore of Lake Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: News Licensing/Mega) video

Footage of home that Travis Kelce reportedly booked in Las Vegas for Super Bowl

The home sits on the shore of Lake Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: News Licensing/Mega)

Its value is in the seven figures, according to the outlet.

FOX Business reached out to Kelce representatives for comment on the home.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP TRAVIS KELCE'S MOM CATCHES COMMERCIAL FLIGHT HOME AFTER CHIEFS' WIN

After the Super Bowl, Kelce brought his girlfriend and Grammy award-winner Taylor Swift along as he and his teammates celebrated their overtime victory over the 49ers. She had watched the nailbiter from a suite in the stadium. 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift react as they see Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kans (Michael Owens/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A touchdown from wide receiver Mecole Hardman decided the game, earning the Chiefs their third Super Bowl win in five years and fourth overall.

CBS Sports said the Super Bowl averaged over 123.7 million viewers for the "most-watched telecast in history."

SUPER BOWL RATINGS: HIGHEST RATED, MOST-WATCHED TELECAST OF ALL TIME