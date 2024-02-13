Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce's mom catches commercial flight home after Chiefs' win

Donna Kelce caught a commercial flight with Southwest Airlines after one of her sons, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, won the Super Bowl.

The Dallas-based carrier posted an Instagram reel late Monday showing a Southwest crew member informing passengers over the intercom system that they were "on a special flight."

"We are carrying a VIP – a Very Important Parent – this afternoon," the crew member said. "Mama Kelce is onboard, everybody. Congratulations to her and her family and all the team over at the Chiefs, well done, very proud."

Sitting in a row close to the front of the plane, Donna Kelce could be seen chanting the end of "you gotta fight for your right to party" – a line from the Beastie Boys song of the same name that her son made popular among Chiefs fans – along with other passengers. She also received some cheers, according to the video.

Donna Kelce attended the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, watching her son Travis Kelce play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City beat the 49ers in overtime after wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored the deciding touchdown, earning the Chiefs their third Super Bowl win in five years, and fourth overall.

The Kelce matriarch used Southwest to travel to the post-Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, according to a separate Instagram post she shared on Tuesday.

Kansas City has celebrations for the Super Bowl champions slated for Wednesday, including a roughly 1.5-hour parade and a subsequent hour-long rally. The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time.

The city said it "anticipates tremendous crowds." Last year’s parade after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles drew nearly 1 million people, according to local reports.