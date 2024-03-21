See Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's brand new 287-foot superyacht

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly rewarded himself with a luxurious gift: a $300 million super yacht.

The billionaire Meta Platforms CEO reportedly purchased the 287-foot vessel with the name Launchpad, according to The Sun and New York Post.

FOX Business reached out to Meta Platforms and a Zuckerberg personal spokesperson for comment on the vessel.

The vessel reached America a few days ago, cruising into Fort Lauderdale’s port in the Sunshine State, according to Business Insider. Prior to that, it had recently completed its first-ever official sailing.

MARK ZUCKERBERG RAISING CATTLE WITH DIET OF BEER AND NUTS

In photos, the dark blue-hulled Launchpad appeared to have multiple decks.

Superyacht Times pegged its gross tonnage at about 5,000. It can reportedly sail as fast as 24 knots.

Feadship, a well-known yacht builder headquartered in the Netherlands, constructed the superyacht.

Only 70 motor yachts measuring over 100 meters currently exist, according to BOAT International. Some are believed to belong to other members of the three-comma club.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ ENJOY SUN, SUPERYACHT

The Sun reported the 118-meter Launchpad came at a nine-figure cost.

Image 1 of 2

Zuckerberg has amassed a personal fortune that, according to Forbes, sat around $178 billion as of Thursday evening.

He has Meta Platforms, the corporate parent of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads, to thank for that. He co-founded Facebook about 20 years ago.

MARK ZUCKERBERG'S HAWAII PROPERTY TO FEATURE GIANT UNDERGROUND BUNKER, TREEHOUSES: REPORT

"20 years ago I launched a thing," he wrote on the platform in early February. "Along the way, lots of amazing people joined and we built some more awesome things. We’re still at it and the best is yet to come."

He has identified artificial intelligence and the metaverse as long-term focuses of Meta Platforms.