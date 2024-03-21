Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published | Updated

See Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's brand new 287-foot superyacht

The 287-foot yacht, called 'Launchpad' cost $300M

close
Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, gifted himself a $300 million superyacht named ‘Launchpad’ as his net worth nears $200 billion. Credit: Dutch Yachting video

SEE IT: Mark Zuckerberg’s $300 million new superyacht

Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, gifted himself a $300 million superyacht named ‘Launchpad’ as his net worth nears $200 billion. Credit: Dutch Yachting

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly rewarded himself with a luxurious gift: a $300 million super yacht.

The billionaire Meta Platforms CEO reportedly purchased the 287-foot vessel with the name Launchpad, according to The Sun and New York Post. 

FOX Business reached out to Meta Platforms and a Zuckerberg personal spokesperson for comment on the vessel.

Mark Zuckerberg's mega yacht is docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Mark Zuckerberg's 387-foot long superyacht, Launchpad, sits at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this week. (Romain Maurice/MEGA / Mega)

The vessel reached America a few days ago, cruising into Fort Lauderdale’s port in the Sunshine State, according to Business Insider. Prior to that, it had recently completed its first-ever official sailing.

MARK ZUCKERBERG RAISING CATTLE WITH DIET OF BEER AND NUTS

In photos, the dark blue-hulled Launchpad appeared to have multiple decks.

Superyacht Times pegged its gross tonnage at about 5,000. It can reportedly sail as fast as 24 knots.

Launchpad superyacht

A view of the side of the Launchpad superyacht. (Dutch Yachting)

Feadship, a well-known yacht builder headquartered in the Netherlands, constructed the superyacht.

Only 70 motor yachts measuring over 100 meters currently exist, according to BOAT International. Some are believed to belong to other members of the three-comma club.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ ENJOY SUN, SUPERYACHT

The Sun reported the 118-meter Launchpad came at a nine-figure cost.

Image 1 of 2

The Launchpad superyacht sailing.

Zuckerberg has amassed a personal fortune that, according to Forbes, sat around $178 billion as of Thursday evening.

He has Meta Platforms, the corporate parent of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads, to thank for that. He co-founded Facebook about 20 years ago.

MARK ZUCKERBERG'S HAWAII PROPERTY TO FEATURE GIANT UNDERGROUND BUNKER, TREEHOUSES: REPORT

"20 years ago I launched a thing," he wrote on the platform in early February. "Along the way, lots of amazing people joined and we built some more awesome things. We’re still at it and the best is yet to come."

He has identified artificial intelligence and the metaverse as long-term focuses of Meta Platforms.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS