Mark Zuckerberg raising cattle with a diet of beer and nuts

Mark Zuckerberg is raising cattle on his ranch in Hawaii and providing them with a unique diet.

The billionaire Meta Platforms CEO, seeking to "create some of the highest quality beef in the world," has taken up the pursuit of raising two types of cattle at "Ko’olau Ranch," he said Tuesday.

Ko’olau Ranch refers to his property that, according to Forbes, spans 1,500 acres on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

"We’re still early in the journey, and it’s fun improving on it every season. Of all my projects, this is the most delicious," Zuckerberg, worth an estimated $130.6 billion, said about raising the wagyu and angus cattle.

The livestock will "grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch," a process the tech CEO said he hopes to keep "local and vertically integrated." FOX Business reached out to Meta Platforms for additional comment.

Zuckerberg’s post about raising cattle in Hawaii garnered quite a bit of engagement, with several hundred thousand people reacting to it on Meta-owned Facebook.

The project comes nearly 10 years after he acquired acreage in the state for the first time. In addition to Hawaii, the billionaire has real estate in Palo Alto, California, and Lake Tahoe, California.

Zuckerberg’s massive personal fortune comes from Meta Platforms, the corporate parent of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads. In the past year, the company’s stock has seen an increase of over 178%.

Zuckerberg said in October artificial intelligence would be Meta’s "biggest investment area" for 2024. The metaverse will also remain a long-term focus for the company, he said.