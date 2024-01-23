Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii property to feature giant underground bunker, treehouses: report

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly investing an eye-popping amount of money in his Hawaiian ranch to feature several facilities, including an underground bunker.

The project at Ko’olau Ranch, which the Meta Platforms CEO named his 1,400-acre property on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, will require about $100 million, Wired reported in December, citing a source familiar with the development and development plans.

That figure adds to the $170 million that Zuckerberg already reportedly dropped to acquire the property for the ranch. He first purchased acreage in the state nearly 10 years ago.

The billionaire’s ongoing project involves an underground shelter, planned to span 5,000 square feet, which would be located underground between the property’s two main buildings, according to Wired.

The main buildings, replete with conference rooms and elevators, will boast a combined 57,000 square feet, with amenities like pools, hot tubs and a tennis court nearby, the outlet reported.

There were treehouses and other structures in the plans for the property, according to Wired.

Zuckerberg reportedly also wants the property to have facilities for self-sufficiency in terms of power and food.

The tech billionaire recently said on social media that he had taken up the pursuit of raising two types of cattle at Ko’olau Ranch to achieve a goal of "creat[ing] some of the highest quality beef in the world." He will feed the Angus and wagyu cattle macadamia meal and beer "that we grow and produce here on the ranch," he said.

"When they acquired the property, they rescinded an existing agreement that would have allowed for portions of the property to be divided into 80 luxury homes," a spokesperson for Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan told FOX Business on Tuesday. "Under their care, less than one percent of the overall land is developed with a vast majority dedicated to farming, ranching, conservation, open spaces and wildlife preservation."

He and his wife also have the Chan Zuckerberg Kauai Community Fund of Hawaii Community Foundation for local philanthropic efforts.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg shared a clip captioned, "When your wife catches you in the ‘bunker’" that showed him playing video games on a screen in a room that appeared to have several rows of seating.

Homeowners in Kauia can seek an exemption for storm-related safe rooms that meet certain criteria, according to the local government.

The billionaire also has real estate in Palo Alto, California, and Lake Tahoe, California, according to Forbes.

Zuckerberg is worth $135.6 billion as of Tuesday, according to Forbes' billionaires list.