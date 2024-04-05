Sean 'Diddy' Combs' net worth is close to $1B here are some big ticket assets

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been making headlines recently for allegations lodged against him.

The allegations, which include sexual assault, have arisen out of several lawsuits filed against him in recent months by his ex-girlfriend, three women and a music producer.

The rapper has "vehemently" pushed back against claims in the lawsuits, including the one that he and his ex-girlfriend settled late last year, Fox News Digital has reported.

Homeland Securities Investigations officials also subjected some homes belonging to Combs to searches in late March related to a federal human trafficking investigation, something the rapper’s lawsuit decried as "nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations."

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS SEES MASSIVE FALL IN RADIO AIRPLAY AMID TRAFFICKING PROBE, SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Assets like his real estate and private plane have received attention amid the rapper’s ongoing legal issues.

He has also had other notable assets linked to him over the years. They include the following:

Big Ticket Assets

Real Estate

The rapper has four homes in his sizable real estate portfolio, FOX Business reported earlier in the week.

Two of the houses he owns are in the Los Angeles area. One sprawls 17,000-square feet in Holmby Hills, while the other features over 9,600 square feet in Toluca Lake.

Florida’s Star Island is home to two Combs properties. The mansions, both containing thousands of square footage and luxurious amenities, sit on lots adjacent to each other.

COULD DIDDY'S MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO ‘BE SIEZED’ AFTER RAIDS? LEGAL EXPERT WEIGHS IN

That luxurious barrier island community can be found in the Miami Beach area. Further north in the bay is Indian Creek, another island sometimes called "Billionaire Bunker" due to its ultra-wealthy residents.

He had to splash out tens of millions of dollars to acquire his real estate portfolio.

Private Plane

Combs has a private plane painted black that he uses for some of his travels, according to the New York Post. The plane is reportedly a Gulfstream G550.

That aircraft type, created by General Dynamics-owned Gulfstream Aerospace, has been around since 2003. Such business jets can travel 6,750 nautical miles at Mach 0.80.

Yacht

Multiple media reports have linked the rapper and the yacht Maraya.

Shipbuilder CRN constructed the 54-meter yacht in 2007. It and its five decks have room for up to a dozen people, according to BOAT International.

The Maraya features a hot tub along with a private master suite balcony, elevator and plenty of water toys, a webpage dedicated to the vessel on Burgess Yachts’ website said.

That site said the cost of renting it for a week could be 300,000 euros.

Cars

Combs apparently has invested in cars over the years, with his collection reportedly consisting of a range of brands and price levels.

In 2022, the U.S. Sun identified a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, Mayback 57, Rolls-Royce Phantom and Chevrolet Corvette as some of the more value vehicles under his ownership. He reportedly owns Ferraris.

The rapper has driven a Cadillac Escalade, according to the outlet.

He has bestowed cars as gifts to family members, such as his mother, as previously reported by Fox News.

Net Worth

Combs has become quite wealthy over the years. His business and career span music, movies, alcohol and other industries.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS' $1 BILLION FORTUNE AT RISK AFTER BOMBSHELL ALLEGATIONS: HOW MUSIC MOGUL CREATED HIS EMPIRE

However, reports vary on the exact size of his personal fortune.

Celebrity Net Worth has pegged his personal fortune at roughly $800 million. Meanwhile, Zack O’Malley Greenburg suggested last year it hovered around $1 billion in 2022.

The rapper also placed highly Forbes’ ranking of hip-hop stars over the years.

Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.