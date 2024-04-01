Could Diddy’s multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio ‘be seized’ after raids? Legal expert weighs in

The mansions of Sean "Diddy" Combs were put into the spotlight after the properties were raided by Homeland Security.

Diddy's homes were raided as part of a Homeland Security human trafficking investigation March 25. The future status of his four homes depends on what happens next in the legal proceedings.

Combs would have to be charged with a crime for something to happen to any of his homes, according to legal experts.

"At that point, the properties themselves could be included or referenced in the indictment as a means that served the ends of those alleged crimes, and they could be seized," Priya Sopori, Partner at Greenberg Glusker and a member of the firm’s litigation group, told Fox News Digital.

"In other words, if we were talking about charges that involved sex trafficking, the government would likely ask, ‘Were these properties used to introduce victims of sex trafficking to potential abusers and sex offenders?’

"Were these properties an effective co-conspirator in these alleged crimes — allowing and facilitating Mr. Combs’ alleged engagement in illegal activities? If so, and if Mr. Combs were to be found guilty of those alleged crimes, then the properties themselves could be seized by the government."

Sopori noted that Homeland Security could still conduct additional searches on Diddy's "wall safes, guest houses or garages" if they weren't included in the original search warrant.

"Oftentimes, areas within the properties that are subject to their own ‘expectation of privacy’ will be subject to separate grounds within the search warrant for the properties," she explained.

Although there is a chance the properties could be seized, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani noted that it might be "difficult to prove" Diddy's homes were connected to criminal activity.

"RICO does allow for the forfeiture of properties that are the proceeds of criminal activity, but that’s going to be difficult to prove in Diddy’s case," Rahmani explained. "He has legitimate businesses like music, clothing, alcohol and perfume.

"Legally speaking, I don’t think the businesses will be affected either, as long as they are legitimate," the West Coast Trial Lawyers founder added.

The Bad Boy Records founder first moved into the Star Island neighborhood in 2003 when he purchased Tommy Mottola's sprawling nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate in Miami for $14.5 million.

Nearly 20 years later, he shelled out almost $40 million to purchase the home next door, 1 Star Island, which was previously owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The 1.3-acre property boasts an 8,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, in addition to an immaculate outdoor oasis.

Diddy also owns a nearly $40 million home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills. The 17,000-square-foot mansion was built in 2014 by Nile Niami, according to Realtor. The house features a movie theater, home gym, wine room and a lagoon pool with a grotto.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer still owns the Los Angeles area home he bought in 2009 for Kim Porter. He shelled out $5.25 million for the Toluca Lake property, which features six bedrooms and 9,655 square feet of space.

Porter, the mother to three of his children, died in 2018 from pneumonia.

Combs has been sued by four women and a male music producer for sexual misconduct since November. The musician was first sued by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, although her lawsuit was dropped one day later after the pair reached a settlement agreement.

Diddy is named in the other lawsuits brought by Joi Dickerson Neal, Liza Gardner, Rodney Jones and one unidentified woman going by Jane Doe.

The rapper later slammed the "meritless accusations" made against him in the lawsuits and called out Homeland Security for an "excessive show of force" after his homes were raided in the human trafficking investigation.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," his attorney, Aaron Dyer, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," he added. "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

