Sean 'Diddy' Combs sees massive fall in radio airplay amid trafficking probe, sexual assault allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs' career seems to be suffering as he faces numerous accusations.

Combs, whose career as a rapper and producer spans decades, came under fire in November when ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against him, alleging he raped her.

Last month, two of his homes were raided by Homeland Security agents as part of a human trafficking investigation. Amid the scandals, his popularity has waned, resulting in a huge decline in radio play.

According to Billboard, from Nov 3-16, his music "generated 11,000 radio spins, which translated to 23.3 million radio airplay audience impressions." On Nov. 16, Cassie sued him in federal court, and in the two weeks after that, his spins declined 28% and impressions were down 26%.

In the months since, radio stations have steadily been playing his large catalog less and less.

From March 15-28, the most recent period available for these statistics, only 1,000 radio spins were generated, 10,000 less than he'd gotten since before the latest wave of controversy began. His impressions were at 4 million.

"Compared with the two weeks leading up to Cassie’s filing in November, that’s an 88% drop in radio spins and an 83% plummet in radio audience," Billboard reported.

More people have been streaming his music since his name emerged in headlines after the March raid. In the days ahead of the raid, he earned 930,000 streams. In the two days after, he earned 1.28 million, an increase of 38%.

Over the years, Combs has had numerous hits. In 1997 alone, he released "All About the Benjamins," "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" and "I'll Be Missing You." Billboard noted that songs he was featured in but not billed as the main artist, such as "Mo Money Mo Problems," which he recorded with late rapper Notorious B.I.G., were not included in these statistics.

In November, Cassie, legally known as Casandra Ventura, accused Combs of raping her in her home, and alleged she endured "over a decade" of his "violent behavior and disturbed demands" and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed.

Combs "vehemently" denied Cassie's claims in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time and alleged he was the victim of her "persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail."

One day after she filed the claim, Combs and Cassie reached a settlement, and she dropped the lawsuit .

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," Cassie wrote. Combs said in his own statement that the decision had been agreed upon by both parties and that he had no ill will toward the singer.

Three more women came forward with claims just before New York's Adult Survivors Act expired in December.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, Combs said, " Enough is enough . For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

He denied any wrongdoing.

After the raids on Comb's homes in Holmby Hills and on Star Island March 25, HSI told Fox News Digital, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

One day later, Diddy declared his innocence and denied the "meritless accusations" waged against him as he spoke out for the first time in a statement released through his attorney, Aaron Dyer.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," Dyer said. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.