Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $1 billion fortune at risk after bombshell allegations: How music mogul created his empire

As the bombshell allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs continue to stack up, the rapper has a lot to lose regarding his $1 billion estimated net worth.

Combs was first sued by his ex-girlfriend Cassie in November, but she dropped the lawsuit the next day after a settlement was reached. Three more women came forward with claims of sexual assault just before New York's Adult Survivors Act expired in December. Additionally, music producer Rodney Jones sued Combs for sexual assault in February.

Meanwhile, Combs' homes were raided Monday in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

As the "I'll Be Missing You" singer continues to be hit with lawsuits and legal troubles, the money he's made could now be at risk.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS' FEDERAL RAIDS ON HOMES, SEXUAL MISCONDUCT LAWSUITS: WHAT TO KNOW

Here's how Combs earned his wealth.

His success and wealth aren't new. In 2002, Fortune named him one of America’s Richest 40 Under 40 with an estimated worth of $293.7 million.

The rapper's venture into the world of business began at the same time he released his first rap album, "No Way Out," in 1997. The musician also launched his first clothing label — Sean John — the same year.

The brand landed in Bloomingdale's in 1998 and now brings in annual revenue exceeding $525 million, Macy's reported. Additionally, Sean John invested in the brand Zac Posen in 2004. By 2008, Combs' clothing brand had acquired Liz Clairborne's brand, Enyce, for $20 million, according to Fortune.

Combs eventually signed an agreement with Macy's in 2010 to make the department store the sole distributor of his brand.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Combs isn't just in the music and clothing business. He's also one of many celebrities to work with an alcohol brand.

In 2007, Combs entered into a 50/50 partnership with alcohol brand Diageo, which was designed to increase sales of the product. The partnership focused on Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila and earned the rapper an estimated $60 million annually, according to reports.

As of 2023, Diageo now owns 100% of Cîroc and DeLeón.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Then there's his acting career.

Combs also began acting in the 2010s. His biggest role was playing Sergio in "Get Him to the Greek," alongside Jonah Hill and Russell Brand. The rapper also had parts in "Monsters Ball," "Bad Boy II" and "Godzilla." He also landed appearances on multiple TV shows, such as "Entourage," "Hawaii Five-0" and "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

In 2022, Combs bought cannabis production facilities and retail stores in several states in a deal worth $185 million, Fortune reported.

His most recent business endeavor was in 2023 with the launch of an online marketplace called Empower Global that specifically features Black-owned businesses.

"With culture and community at its core, Empower Global’s digital marketplace elevates the Black economy by creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to build and scale successful businesses and for everyone to ‘Shop Black’ daily with ease," the website said. "Headquartered in Atlanta, Empower Global is the premier destination to discover and explore Black-owned businesses worldwide."