Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $1 billion fortune at risk after bombshell allegations: How music mogul created his empire

Combs has been hit with several sexual assault lawsuits and had his homes raided by Homeland Security in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation

As the bombshell allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs continue to stack up, the rapper has a lot to lose regarding his $1 billion estimated net worth.

Combs was first sued by his ex-girlfriend Cassie in November, but she dropped the lawsuit the next day after a settlement was reached. Three more women came forward with claims of sexual assault just before New York's Adult Survivors Act expired in December. Additionally, music producer Rodney Jones sued Combs for sexual assault in February.

Meanwhile, Combs' homes were raided Monday in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

As the "I'll Be Missing You" singer continues to be hit with lawsuits and legal troubles, the money he's made could now be at risk.

Sean Combs with Cassie

Sean "Diddy" Combs was first sued for sexual assault by his former girlfriend Cassie Venture in November. (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter / Getty Images)

Sean Diddy Combs' house during a raid

Sean "Diddy" Combs' home was raided by law enforcement on Monday. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Here's how Combs earned his wealth.

His success and wealth aren't new. In 2002, Fortune named him one of America’s Richest 40 Under 40 with an estimated worth of $293.7 million.

The rapper's venture into the world of business began at the same time he released his first rap album, "No Way Out," in 1997. The musician also launched his first clothing label — Sean John — the same year.

The brand landed in Bloomingdale's in 1998 and now brings in annual revenue exceeding $525 million, Macy's reported. Additionally, Sean John invested in the brand Zac Posen in 2004. By 2008, Combs' clothing brand had acquired Liz Clairborne's brand, Enyce, for $20 million, according to Fortune.

Combs eventually signed an agreement with Macy's in 2010 to make the department store the sole distributor of his brand.

Sean Diddy Combs during a panel

Sean "Diddy" Combs has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, according to Fortune. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Combs isn't just in the music and clothing business. He's also one of many celebrities to work with an alcohol brand.

In 2007, Combs entered into a 50/50 partnership with alcohol brand Diageo, which was designed to increase sales of the product. The partnership focused on Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila and earned the rapper an estimated $60 million annually, according to reports.

As of 2023, Diageo now owns 100% of Cîroc and DeLeón.

Diddy on a red carpet

Sean "Diddy" Combs began his business ventures the same year he released his first album, "No Way Out." (Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

Then there's his acting career. 

Combs also began acting in the 2010s. His biggest role was playing Sergio in "Get Him to the Greek," alongside Jonah Hill and Russell Brand. The rapper also had parts in "Monsters Ball," "Bad Boy II" and "Godzilla." He also landed appearances on multiple TV shows, such as "Entourage," "Hawaii Five-0" and "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Russell Brand and Sean "Diddy" Combs talk at the premiere of "Get Him to the Greek"

Russell Brand, left, and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Get Him to the Greek" on May 25, 2010. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

In 2022, Combs bought cannabis production facilities and retail stores in several states in a deal worth $185 million, Fortune reported.

His most recent business endeavor was in 2023 with the launch of an online marketplace called Empower Global that specifically features Black-owned businesses.

"With culture and community at its core, Empower Global’s digital marketplace elevates the Black economy by creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to build and scale successful businesses and for everyone to ‘Shop Black’ daily with ease," the website said. "Headquartered in Atlanta, Empower Global is the premier destination to discover and explore Black-owned businesses worldwide."

