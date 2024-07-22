Scottish cottage with views of British Open golf tournament hits market for $1.95M

This may be the dream home for the right golf fan.

A property in Troon, Scotland, has hit the market for $1.95 million.

The Blackrock Cottage sits on Royal Troon, one of the most notable golf courses in Scotland.

Established in 1878, Royal Troon has hosted 10 British Open tournaments, most recently the 2024 Open Championship.

The semi-detached property for sale, described as "the best house in golf," according to the listing, has four bedrooms and four rooms right off Crosbie Road.

"Built before the Royal Troon Golf Club even existed, the home’s driveway meanders through the course and takes you into almost another world – a world that must surely feel like a dream for any golf fans," listing agent Annabel Blackett of Strutt & Parker told FOX Business in an emailed statement.

The cottage has a view of five holes and the coast.

The Royal Troon clubhouse is just steps away.

The son of the previous owners told the Associated Press the family is selling the beloved cottage following the death of their mother.

"We were going to sell it anyway, so we decided to put it on during the Open. As you can imagine, it’s probably the best time to do it," Andrew Kelly told the AP.

"So we’ll just be keeping our heads down and remembering both our parents during the Open," he also said.

The Kelly Family watched three Open tournaments take place right outside their windows, the AP reported.

"While the views are fantastic year round – and particularly with the coastal waters in the distance – the position really comes into its own when a championship as prestigious as The Open is in town," said Blackett.

American golfer Xander Schauffele won the 152nd Open at Royal Troon on Sunday with over 250,000 spectators in attendance over the weekend.

Blackett said, "This sale presents a rare opportunity for someone to own a slice of one of the most famous links courses in the country. It’s little surprise that launching a home as special as this has created the level of buzz and interest that we’ve seen so far."

FOX Business reached out to The Royal Troon Golf Club for additional comment.