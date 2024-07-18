California home of Hollywood film producer hits real estate market for nearly $17 million

The unique home of an iconic film producer has hit the real estate market in Southern California.

The property at 1018 North Crescent Drive is officially for sale in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, and the owner is asking almost $17 million for it.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate sits on just over half an acre of land. It was originally built in 1950, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The location, Sotheby’s noted, is known for being "in the most prestigious section of North Beverly Hills on the famed ‘Billionaires Row.’"

The home is around the corner from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel and sits at over 5,000 square feet.

Once home to the late film producer and director Stanley Kramer, the house is for sale for the first time in over 40 years.

The New York-born film producer was nominated for nine Oscars throughout his career.

Kramer was best known for his work on the 1961 film "Judgment at Nuremberg," "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner" in 1967 and "Inherit the Wind" in 1960, per IMDB.

He died in 2001 in his Woodland Hills, California, home.

Sotheby’s told FOX Business that the home exudes "timeless elegance" with its vintage feel.

Judging by the pictures provided, the home appears to have a long entry hallway with stone and greenery.

The home also has wood paneling throughout the home — including on the ceiling — and a unique bar in one of the living spaces.

The backyard of the property also has a distinctive pool with trees surrounding the area for privacy.

Beverly Hills is only 5.7 square miles, but it’s home to 35,000 residents and is known for its "lush landscape, near-perfect climate and exceptional dining," according to the City of Beverly Hills.

The city also has a five-member city council and a mayor who is elected each year.

One of the most popular spots in the neighborhood is Rodeo Drive — known for its plethora of luxury shops, hotels and restaurants.

For more information on the home, anyone can visit sothebysrealty.com.

