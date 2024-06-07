San Francisco mansion for sale at an eye-popping $38 million price tag

The title of most expensive home listed in San Francisco’s real estate market currently belongs to an up-for-grabs luxury Pacific Heights property.

The home, put on the market on the owner’s behalf by Stacey Caen and Joseph Lucier of Sotheby’s International Realty’s San Francisco Brokerage, achieved that feat due to its $38 million asking price.

There are a few other homes in the Pacific Heights area priced similarly albeit lower than the property, according to Redfin. A nearby house went for a record-setting $43.5 million in a 2021 deal, according to reports.

The $38 million home has over 10,100 total square feet, with four bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four partial ones, at what Caen and Lucier described in the property’s listing as the "most coveted, cornerstone location" in the neighborhood.

The Pacific Heights area is known for its luxury homes and its uber-wealthy residents. Billionaire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is said to have a house there, for example.

Philanthropists Fritz and Lucy Jewett, both of whom have passed away, built the home back in the late 1980s and owned it until their deaths, The Wall Street Journal reported. Their son is reportedly selling it.

The 37-year-old home contains a massive kitchen and spa, among other luxuries, photos and the Sotheby’s listing indicate.

Its various rooms have "dazzled heads of state, royalty, and the city’s high society" over the years, per the listing.

The light-colored, multi-level home sits on a 0.18-acre lot. It features a massive garage that can fit seven cars.

Residents and guests can see well-known San Francisco sights like the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz from the home’s windows.

In San Francisco, homes had median asking prices of $1.2 million in April, according to Realtor.com. For sale prices, the median was $1.4 million.

Redfin pegged the national median asking price of homes at $392,200 for the four weeks ending June 2.