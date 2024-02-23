Kitty litter heiress lists California estate for $88M

Jonny Cat kitty-litter heiress Joi Stephens is selling her massive Santa Barbara, California-area property up for sale.

The asking price has been set at $88 million for the 11.3-acre property perched among the hills of the wealthy Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara, according to The Agency real estate brokerage.

The property offers a "vast canvas for the creation of an unparalleled estate," its listing said.

It hosts a 7,500-square-foot home replete with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to The Agency. The brokerage described the home’s architecture as "mid-century" and the equestrian-zoned property’s views as "city-to-ocean." It was built in 1961.

Amenities include private beach access as well as a pool and pool house.

Its listing, earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal, marked a "first-time presentation on the market of 3 adjoining parcels spanning a total of 11.3 acres" in Hope Ranch, per The Agency.

The property has been owned by Joi Stephens since the deaths of her parents, John Stephens, who founded the company that made Johnny Cat litter, and his wife Betty, an executive.

"They call me the kitty-litter heiress who lives in the crown jewel of Santa Barbara, because it’s so spectacular," Joi Stephens told the Journal.