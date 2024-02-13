Florida estate listed for $295M would be a record sale

A large Naples, Florida, estate with a massive listing price has the potential to set a record for home sales in America.

The sprawling 9-acre property, called Gordon Pointe, officially went up for sale a week ago, with a listing price of $295 million. It is nestled on a peninsula in Naples’ wealthy Port Royal neighborhood.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on Gordon Pointe hitting the market, identified the sellers as the family of the late Federated Investors co-founder John Donahu and his late wife. It is being brought to market by Coldwell Banker Realty’s Dawn McKenna Group, in partnership with the Leighton Candler team of Corcoran and Rory McMullen of Savills.

The estate is "currently the most expensive residential offering in Florida," according to a news release from Savills, and reportedly has all other U.S. listings beat in terms of listing price. It also has the potential at its current $295 million price to establish a new nationwide record for a home sale, The Journal reported.

Citadel founder and billionaire Ken Griffin paid $238 million to scoop up a New York City residence in a 2019 transaction that currently remains America’s most expensive to date.

Gordon Pointe "is so special with unprecedented amenities that we are not surprised that it will achieve a new ceiling for pricing in the United States," Dawn McKenna, the Coldwell Banker Realty listing agent for the property, told FOX Business.

The estate, which has three houses of varying sizes, is surrounded on three sides by a total of over 1,600 feet of water frontage on the beach and bay, according to its website. There are three pools on the property.

It is boat-friendly, with a 231-foot yacht basin and a 6-boat T-dock.

The real estate firms involved in selling Gordon Pointe estimated it offers over 200,000 square feet of possible residential development, something Savills said could be "ideal for a family compound or a subdivided community for a lucky few."

The slew of amenities represents many years of improvements and expansions made by the Donahues on the now 9-acre property that hosted many family get-togethers, according to The Journal.

Naples shopping, dining and entertainment are also just a short drive away. The seller "is working to obtain immediate membership to the Port Royal Club" as well for whoever ends up buying Gordon Pointe, a document on the property’s website said.

Gordon Pointe has seen "strong buyer interest from around the globe" since its listing on Feb. 7, according to McKenna.

"It’s well documented that Port Royal is one of the most expensive places to own property in the U.S. and Gordon Pointe is its crown jewel," she also told FOX Business. "It’s connected to all the things that make Naples special but allows the lucky owner to live like they are on their own island."

