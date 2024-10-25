Expand / Collapse search
Costco
Salmon sold at Costco recalled over listeria concerns

Kirkland Smoked Salmon latest product recalled at Costco over amid listeria concerns

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on the listeria outbreak from deli meat and a new study linking COVID-19 to a higher risk of hearing loss. video

Another product sold at Costco has been recalled due to listeria concerns, the latest in a series of items flagged by the wholesale club over possible contamination by the potentially deadly bacteria in recent weeks.

Acme Smoked Fish has issued a voluntary recall of certain packages of Kirkland Smoke Salmon "out of an abundance of caution," according to a notice sent to Costco members who purchased the products. The recall is limited to packages marked with Lot number 8512801270.

package of recalled salmon

Acme Smoked Fish Corp. has recalled some packages of Kirkland Smoked Salmon sold at Costco. (Acme Smoked Fish Corp. / Getty Images)

Anyone who purchased the product is urged not to eat it, and to return it to Costco for a full refund.

The items sold at Costco that were recalled last week over listeria concerns were ReadyWise 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket, Red's Southwestern Grill Chicken Mini Burritos and 10 lots of El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos.

The week prior, Costco announced that Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce had been recalled for the same reason.

Costco shopping cart

Another item sold at Costco has been recalled over listeria concerns, the latest in a series of such recalls in recent weeks. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Some of the recalls were linked to the recent BrucePac recall of nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to listeria concerns. 

The recall was initiated by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), an agency of the USDA, after the products tested positive for listeria monocytogenes during routine product testing. 

A subsequent FSIS investigation identified BrucePac RTE chicken as the source of the bacteria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. 

Costco usually contacts customers who have purchased a recalled product. Only items with certain best-by dates or lot codes are affected. 

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.